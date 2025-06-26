Homepage > News > Business > Bitcoin mining 2025: Environmental and regulatory concerns

Block reward mining’s environmental impact has become a major concern in 2025, with regulators and communities scrutinizing its energy consumption and ecological footprint. Kuwait’s recent ban on mining operations, citing excessive strain on its power grid, exemplifies global worries about the industry’s sustainability. BTC mining consumes an estimated 150 TWh annually, comparable to the energy use of a small nation, with coal-powered facilities in some regions exacerbating carbon emissions.

In the United States, the Trump administration’s relaxed environmental regulations have eased restrictions on bitcoin mining facilities, enabling faster expansion. However, this has sparked significant backlash from environmental groups, who argue that mining’s reliance on fossil fuels undermines global climate goals.

Miners are investing in renewable energy sources, such as hydroelectric power in Canada or wind farms in Texas, to address these concerns. However, these initiatives require substantial upfront capital and long-term planning. Additionally, they do not always come without any impact to society.

“If you use all that cheap, clean hydro (power) for crypto mining, then humans and small businesses can’t use it and then they have to go somewhere else for that energy — and often it is fossil fuel-based,” Mandy DeRoche, deputy managing attorney at U.S.-based non-profit Earthjustice, told CNN. Noise pollution is another pressing issue. In Texas, communities near mining sites report disturbances from the constant hum of cooling fans, leading to lawsuits and local ordinances threatening operations. These conflicts highlight the need for quieter technologies, such as immersion cooling or relocation to less populated areas, to mitigate community backlash.

Regulatory approaches vary widely across the globe. While Kuwait’s outright ban reflects a hardline stance, countries like Iceland offer incentives for renewable-powered bitcoin mining, creating a more favorable environment.

“Our findings should not discourage the use of digital currencies. Instead, they should encourage us to invest in regulatory interventions and technological advancements that improve the efficiency of the global financial system without harming the environment,” said Professor Kaveh Madani, the Director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH).

Madani was pertaining to a 2023 UN study on the environmental impacts of the booming crypto market on climate, water, and land, in which experts noted that bitcoin mining’s carbon footprint is equal to burning 84 billion pounds of coal.

The industry must balance profitability with environmental responsibility to avoid further crackdowns. Miners adopting sustainable practices may gain a competitive edge, but widespread adoption remains challenging in a market constrained by tight margins and high costs.

