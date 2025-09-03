Homepage > News > Business > Solo mining in 2025: Persistent pursuit amid industrial dominance

If you’ve paid any attention to the mining industry, it will be no surprise that it’s run by giants such as Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT). Yet, every once in a while, you read a miracle story about solo mining. Despite a difficult network, higher energy costs, and rivalry from massive operations, solo miners are finding their place by using new tech, sticking to the idea of decentralization, and capitalizing on luck. Just recently, one solo miner mined a BTC block valued at over $350,000, showing the appeal of this idea. With BTC over $100,000, solo mining remains a symbol of cryptocurrency’s decentralized beliefs, offering both issues and opportunities for enthusiasts as the field quickly changes.

In layman’s terms, Solo BTC mining means a person uses their own gear to solve complex math problems. This competes against the global network in checking transactions and getting block rewards. Unlike pool mining, where people add their computer power and share rewards, solo miners work alone. If they get a block, they keep the whole reward. Right now, that’s 3.125 BTC plus fees. The chance of solving a block is minimal because the network’s hash rate is now over 700 EH/s in 2025. This high rate is because industrial miners use advanced ASIC hardware and cheap power.

Solo mining isn’t just appealing because of the rare chance you hit the jackpot to solo mine an entire block; it’s what decentralization is all about. The community sees it as a way to push back against mining power being held by big business. Tools like the Bitaxe, a small, open-source ASIC miner, have opened access, so hobbyists can join with simple setups. These machines, which run at 500 GH/s to 1 TH/s, are not as strong as industrial rigs like the Antminer S21 (200 TH/s). Still, people like them because they are cheap and easy to use. The solo miner’s recent win involved a Bitaxe-like setup, receiving a block reward of $350,000.

Tech improvements are making it easier to mine solo. Today's solo mining hardware uses power more efficiently. For example, 5nm ASIC chips use less power than older models. Miners also use off-grid solutions such as solar panels or small hydro systems to lower their power expenses, which can be more than $0.10 per kWh in many areas. If a solo miner is in an area where power is cheap (say, $0.05/kWh) and uses a Bitaxe, they might break even within a year, assuming they keep it running and happen to solve blocks. Plus, program updates like custom firmware for overclocking let solo miners get more out of their hardware, increasing their chances slightly. The landscape of the industry makes it challenging for solo mining. Making money from solo mining is challenging but possible. The BTC network changes how hard it is to mine every 2,016 blocks, roughly every two weeks. This makes finding blocks competitive. In 2025, if you solo mine with 1 TH/s, you won't add much to the network's hash rate. Consider landing a solo block is like winning the lotto. Still, with BTC over $100,000, the reward is big, and one block can be life-changing. Transaction fees, now about 0.5 – 1 BTC per block, sweeten the deal. Solo miners can lower costs by selling extra hash power for cloud mining or being part of systems that pay for network support.

Community and new ideas matter. Online forums and places like X are full of solo miners banding together to spread their knowledge on the matter, from better cooling to sourcing renewable energy. Projects like the Open Source Miners United offer free stuff for building and maintaining solo rigs, which grows teamwork. Some miners seek group plans to share costs while keeping solo rewards. These moves show a will to keep BTC mining open to the people, pushing back against the idea of company control.

Common problems such as electricity costs, rules, and getting your hands on the necessary gear are still there. The GENIUS Act in the U.S. could give tax breaks to small miners. Environmental concerns are still an issue, mainly for miners using non-renewable energy. However, more and more miners are switching to green methods, like Iris Energy (NASDAQ: IREN), which mainly uses renewable power. Furthermore, mining alone can be mentally draining, as it requires much patience.

Solo mining presents a small chance for huge payouts, but more importantly, it brings the fight for decentralization. Mining solo stays true to this core idea while pushing back against the control found in big mining operations. Stories of success, like blocks worth over a quarter of a million dollars, encourage hobby miners to keep at it, despite the control big tech and big money have in the industry. Even as BTC’s value increases and tech develops, mining solo isn’t going away, though it’s tough. It shows people can be strong on their own, and like our recent success story, a miner with determination and some luck can still strike gold.

