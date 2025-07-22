Homepage > News > Business > ‘Crypto Week’ ends with GENIUS Act passage

Crypto Week has come to an end. Even though the week had a sub-optimal start since the three crypto bills on the table were initially met with resistance that prevented them from advancing, those rough patches were smoothed over later in the week, allowing all three bills to move forward to their next, and in the case of the GENIUS Act, final stages.

Here’s a recap of what happened at Crypto Week and what it means for the future of the digital asset industry.

What was ‘Crypto Week’?

Crypto Week was an official legislative initiative launched by House leadership on July 3, 2025, by House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill, Agriculture Committee Chair G.T. Thompson, and other key members of the House.

The group announced that the week of July 14 would be dubbed “Crypto Week” and that three cryptocurrency-related bills would be brought to the floor for a vote: the GENIUS Act, the CLARITY Act, and the Anti‑CBDC Surveillance State Act.

Each bill was at a different stage in its journey to becoming law. The CLARITY Act and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act were awaiting their very first vote, while the GENIUS Act was awaiting final approval from the House before heading to President Trump’s desk for signature.

Although all three bills ultimately advanced to their next or final stage, they were initially met with enough resistance to stall their momentum.

GENIUS Act, CLARITY Act, and Anti-CBDC Bill face setback in House vote

Tuesday, July 15, was the first day the House could vote on the bills, but despite the buildup and the wind of Crypto Week at their backs, the House failed to pass a procedural rule that would have allowed debate and voting on the three bills. In other words, none of them advanced on their first try.

The vote failed 196–223, with 13 Republicans and all Democrats voting no. As a result, the GENIUS Act, the CLARITY Act, and the Anti-CBDC bill were effectively frozen. Legislative progress stalled, and Crypto Week came to a halt until a new agreement could be reached.

The vote failed 196–223, with 13 Republicans and all Democrats voting no. As a result, the GENIUS Act, the CLARITY Act, and the Anti-CBDC bill were effectively frozen. Legislative progress stalled, and Crypto Week came to a halt until a new agreement could be reached.

Given the hype of Crypto Week, the failed vote wasn't the outcome anyone expected. Later that night, President Trump personally met with holdouts and convinced enough of them to support the procedural rule in a revote; whatever he said must have worked, because on Wednesday, July 16, the House brought the rule back for a second vote, and this time, it passed 217–212. That vote cleared the path for all three bills to advance: the CLARITY Act and Anti-CBDC Act moved on to the Senate, while the GENIUS Act made its way to the President's desk, where it was signed on July 18, 2025.

What the GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC Acts actually do

The GENIUS Act establishes the first federal regulatory framework for stablecoins. Some of its key elements are that issuers hold 100% reserves in cash or U.S. Treasuries, undergo monthly public disclosures, and submit to annual audits.

The CLARITY Act aims to resolve the longstanding jurisdictional confusion around cryptocurrencies by clearly defining which digital assets fall under the oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) versus the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC); and lastly; The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act seeks to block the Federal Reserve from issuing a retail central bank digital currency.

Although each of the bills ultimately advanced, their rocky path to passage, especially the failed procedural vote, serves as a clear reminder that consensus on crypto regulation is far from uniform, which could inevitably shape the markets moving forward.

Crypto legislation faces an uphill battle

Although there’s undoubtedly a pro-crypto administration in the White House, that sentiment doesn’t seem to have fully trickled down to the House. If the first procedural vote was any indication, passing crypto legislation in the U.S. might not be as easy as many had assumed.

Crypto week has shown us that many lawmakers still appear to be uncertain when it comes to cryptocurrency. The initial “no” votes suggest they may have more reservations and fears about crypto than conviction that it should be a national priority or that it will deliver real economic upside for the country.

Part of the fear may have come from the periodic spotlights and discussions that all of this cryptocurrency legislation that is on the table is enriching the Trump family’s crypto ventures, and that it is unfair for someone who clearly benefits from the legislation to play such a heavy role in passing the legislation.

We need to keep in mind that it is only year one of the Trump presidency, and if Crypto Week is any indication of how the House will handle/treat/react to future crypto legislation, there may be a long road ahead.

Regardless, Crypto Week should still be chalked up as a win for the blockchain and cryptocurrency spaces. With two bills advancing and one being signed into law, effective January 18, 2027, the industry is inching closer to the regulatory clarity that licensed, accredited, and institutional players have long been waiting for and require to participate in the cryptocurrency industry.

