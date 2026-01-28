Homepage > News > Editorial > Sights and sounds of London Blockchain Conference 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The quick take

London in the autumn hums with hope and possibility, and it also freezes off anything you forgot to cover up! At the London Blockchain Conference, the promise of scalable blockchains is on everyone’s radar, and you can feel it in the room for the BSV loyalists and the new friends we have made from across the blockchain ecosystem. Cameras click, stage lights bloom, and you can hear the low murmur of developers, influencers, miners, and other entrepreneurs are planning the next big thing. Between interviews and impromptu chats, I felt part of a living organism, one that stretches from the big stage to the quiet corners where ideas are born. This video captures those moments as they happened, and I hope my words will make you feel like you were there with me.

The video as a walkthrough

title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The film opens with me excited to get a shot of the main hall, sunlight spilling through the glass walls. You see me weaving through a crowd of attendees, the steady thump of the collective bear of the show blending with laughter, and if you could hear it from my ears, there was a near-constant hiss of an espresso machine. A camera rig passes over my shoulder, with directors whispering into headsets. We are moving toward the stage where a panel on scalable blockchains is about to start; the backdrop glows amber and black, with “LBC” logos as a motif along the edges of my vision. In one quick cut, you watch me fistbump my oldest friend in the pit, and in the next, fast cuts of the interviews with the movers and shakers of the blockchain and tech world.

The people behind the screens

What you don’t always see on stage are the people who make these events possible. In the control room, banks of monitors flicker with live feeds, and production crews speak in shorthand. An audio technician adjusts levels with the care of a watchmaker. I step out of the spotlight and lean against a doorway to chat with my cameraman about whether we got the shot; he laughs and lifts his lens to capture a group of students who just realized they’re supposed to be on stage soon. Between takes, I catch sight of colleagues from CoinGeek hustling between sessions, notebooks open and pens at the ready, eyes looking forward with the excitement of a good story. If the conference were a ship, these people would be its engine room.

Conversations that stuck with me

Elfried Samba on personal branding

Elfried Samba is larger than life when he steps in front of the camera, but what makes him compelling is his thoughtfulness. We sat down in a quiet corner, where we spoke about how creators can use social media to build trust and tell authentic stories. I focused on advice for people aged 15, 30, and 45. You’ll have to watch the video to catch his thoughtful response. In the video, you’ll see us nodding in agreement as we discuss the responsibility to be transparent, especially in an industry as young as ours. His energy reminded me that behind every viral campaign is a person who values connection over clicks.

Back to the top ↑

Ana Grijalva on bridging values and technology

Later, I had the privilege of speaking with Ana Grijalva from the United Nations. We posted up at the main CoinGeek desk, and Grijalva discussed how blockchain can bridge old-world values with new‑school tech, particularly in communications and education. Her perspective reminded me that beyond the buzzwords, people in developing regions need solutions that are inclusive and respectful. Watching the video, you’ll see her conviction and warmth; you’ll hear the sincerity in her voice over the ever‑present hum of the crowd.

Gavin Mehl on why you should show up

My last stop was with Gavin Mehl, a good friend and popular streamer in the BSV community. We met in the hallway outside the main auditorium; the fluorescent lights cast long reflections on the polished floor, and we both glowed, and I’m not sure if that was a good thing. But Gavin is quick to smile and quicker to give a hug. He told me about the London tour that preceded the conference and how walking the streets together forged deeper bonds than any online meeting could. Our conversation in the video includes clips of us laughing, gestures punctuated by the chatter of people rushing past us to the next session. Gavin’s message is clear: this work is about community, and communities are built face to face.

Back to the top ↑

Why events like this still matter

In an age when webinars and virtual meetups abound, it’s tempting to ask why we still gather in person. The answer is simple: trust and serendipity. Building on BSV is not just about code, but about people seeing each other’s eyes, hearing tone, and feeling the handshake. At the London Blockchain Conference, you can taste the tension of a live demo about to start and sense the relief when it goes smoothly. You might overhear two founders discovering that their projects complement each other over a plate of fish and chips. Momentum comes from these collisions. While online spaces keep us connected, they don’t replicate the feeling of walking into a crowded room and knowing that any conversation could change the direction of your company. Events like LBC remind us that innovation is a social act.

Closing note

Writing this, I feel gratitude for every person who took a moment to share a story, offer a smile, or point me toward a conversation I might have missed. The video we’ve released is a capsule of those memories, a way to bring you into the corridors and onto the stages that made up my experience. I hope you watch it and feel the same warmth and curiosity I did. Until then, know that you’re invited to the next event. Come shake my hand, join a debate about scaling, or just enjoy a cup of coffee with a few hundred friends. I’ll be there, and I’d love to say hello.

Back to the top ↑

Watch | Teranode explained: BSV leaders on blockchain scaling & the future of digital economy