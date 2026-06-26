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One of my favorite events of the year kicks off in London next week, and CoinGeek will be there with a film crew. I’m referring to the one and only iGB L!VE, an iGaming conference organized by WorldGaming (formerly Clarion) that brings together the entire industry, including affiliates, operators, start-ups, investors, tech vendors, game providers, payment providers, regulators, media, and everything in between.

As always, my main interest at the event will be connecting with iGaming professionals who are engaged with the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, and diving into how their businesses have been improved by these technologies. If this sounds interesting to you, please join me. The event is free to attend, and you can register here.

Before we get into the meat of iGB L!VE, I have a special mention for all the startups and investors out there who are interested in the iGaming space. The day before iGB L!VE opens its doors at ExCeL London, the iGB Startup Accelerator will take place on June 30 from 13:00-16:00 at ExCeL, in Gallery Room 3.

“Whether you’re looking for investment, strategic advice, partnerships, or simply inspiration, the iGB Startup Accelerator brings together the people who can help turn ambition into growth,” organizer Jamie Coles, Events Manager at WorldGaming, shared with me.

“Bringing together speakers and investors including Kelly Kehn (Defy the Odds), Rob Duboff (Velo Partners), Mark Blandford (Blandford Family Office) and Connor Williams (Offsuit.vc), alongside dedicated networking opportunities with fellow founders, advisors and VCs, the programme is designed to help ambitious startups build the relationships and knowledge they need to scale successfully,” he added.

If you’re interested in attending, you can register your interest here.

I personally love startup/investor events because I enjoy hearing about the use of the latest technology in the most creative ways. At the iGB Startup Accelerator, I’m most interested in gaining insights into how agentic AI is changing the startup landscape and what investors think of the “one person, billion dollar startup” concept.

These are all topics I intend to bring up during the “Following the Money: Investing in Gaming Innovation” panel I will be moderating during the accelerator, featuring seasoned investors including Blandford, Oscar Silver of Waterhouse VC, and Michael Caselli of Clarion Events.

How can iGaming startups secure funding?



CoinGeek’s @RebeccaLiggero, joined by industry experts, will tackle this in the “Following the Money: Investing in Gaming Innovation” panel at the iGB Startups Accelerator.



Don’t miss it — June 30, Excel London.



Event details:… pic.twitter.com/0C40f2Nk1G — CoinGeek (@RealCoinGeek) June 25, 2026

“Securing iGaming investment is uniquely challenging because many venture capital firms lack the sector appetite or specialized experience to evaluate your proposition,” Caselli shared.

“Industry events like the Startup Accelerator bridge this gap by gathering investors who are explicitly looking for gaming opportunities. Additionally, the live panel Q&A addresses the questions that experienced industry investors prioritize.”

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The following day, also Day 1 of iGB L!VE, Caselli has organized the invitation-only M&A Summit at the ExCeL South Gallery Executive Suites (if you’d like to attend, register your interest here) from 13:30-20:00 including dinner, the industry’s only dedicated forum for senior gaming executives, corporate development leaders, investment bankers and institutional investors focused on strategic transactions across the global gaming sector.

“iGaming firms in the U.K. and Europe face a critical turning point where scaling is essential for survival. Escalating regulatory pressures, strict advertising bans, and rising taxes mean that only scaled operators can drive efficiency, reduce customer acquisition costs, and protect player lifetime value,” Caselli said.

“We chose London for the inaugural WorldGaming M&A Summit because its capital markets host more iGaming companies than any other exchange globally. Furthermore, the city offers an unparalleled ecosystem of specialized professional service providers and expert advisors with experience in our industry,” he added.

The lively expo floor of iGB L!VE that we are all anticipating opens its doors at 9:30 on July 1 and 10:00 on July 2, closing both days at 18:00. The expo includes a well-rounded content agenda, including stand-outs for me such as Pitch iGB, a launch pad for the best startups in iGaming on the afternoon of July 1, AI and sustainable gambling content sessions bridging both days, plus an affiliate trends track and a crypto casino session on July 2.

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While the sessions at iGB L!VE are most certainly worth attending, another valuable aspect of the event is the in-person connections and partnerships we will inevitably make. I actually think collaborating in-person will become more valuable than ever before as AI agents and AI in general slowly take over all digital human interactions.

“It is incredibly easy to look at the rapid rise of AI and conclude that the future of innovation is entirely digital. However, the reality is that you simply cannot algorithm your way into a genuine partnership,” Jody Frost, head of marketing and brand at WorldGaming, emphasized. “Breakthrough startup tech doesn’t just need capital and code; it needs a real-world stage, real-time collaboration, and honest human feedback. This is precisely why in-person platforms like iGB L!VE are more vital now than ever before.”

“Bringing the next generation of tech pioneers to London this summer isn’t just about showcasing novel ideas; it is about providing the live, real-world catalyst our industry needs to build a resilient and progressive future,” Frost added.

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