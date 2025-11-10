Homepage > News > Editorial > Securing identity, ownership in the industrial metaverse

This post is a guest contribution by George Siosi Samuels, managing director at Faiā. See how Faiā is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements here.

TL;DR: Governments are building digital twins of everything—from factories to entire nations. But without blockchain-anchored identity and ownership, these mirrors risk becoming opaque. The next frontier isn’t just simulation; it’s sovereignty.

What are Digital Twins, and why are governments building them?

A digital twin is a dynamic, data-driven model of a physical asset or system. Once confined to manufacturing and aerospace, twins are now scaling to cities, infrastructure, and even nation-states. Between September and October 2025, three key stories defined this shift:

Europe’s Destination Earth (DestinE) : the European Union’s plan to build a real-time “digital twin of the planet” for climate forecasting and policy testing.

: the European Union’s plan to build a real-time “digital twin of the planet” for climate forecasting and policy testing. The United Kingdom’s National Digital Twin Programme (NDTP) : connecting public- and private-sector twins into a shared integration architecture.

: connecting public- and private-sector twins into a shared integration architecture. Dubai Live: an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered command hub that governs city operations through a unified digital twin.

Each reflects a new class of infrastructure—governance through simulation—but all share the same blind spot: trust.

The missing layer: Provenance & ownership

Digital twins run on continuous data streams. Sensors, satellites, and AI agents feed them in real time.

But when twin data determines policy or property rights, the questions sharpen:

Who owns the twin?

How is the data verified?

Can identity be forged inside the model?

Without a verifiable ledger of provenance, a digital twin can be hacked, cloned, or misused just like any other centralized system. That’s where blockchain enters the equation—not as hype, but as an auditable backbone for truth.

From industrial metaverse to sovereign ledger

The term “industrial metaverse” is often reduced to marketing gloss. In practice, it describes the convergence of AI-driven simulation and blockchain-anchored validation. AI learns and predicts; blockchain secures and records. Together, they enable verifiable synchronization between the digital and physical worlds.

On enterprise networks, that means:

Non-fungible token (NFT)-based asset identity: each machine, sensor, or dataset carries a unique, cryptographically secured ID. Ledger-based twin history: every change—physical or virtual—is logged immutably. AI agents with audit trails: autonomous systems can act, but every action leaves a verifiable footprint.

Blockchains like BSV, built for high-volume, low-cost micropayments and data integrity, are particularly suited to this scale.

While other chains choke under load, BSV’s Teranode upgrade is engineered for industrial-grade throughput—the kind of capacity a national twin demands.

When an entire country’s data must stream securely, scalability isn’t a luxury; it’s survival. And this will matter more and more over time.

Tuvalu: A case study in digital nationhood

Few governments embody this convergence more than Tuvalu, the Pacific island-nation confronting climate disappearance.

Since 2021, Tuvalu has pursued the concept of “the world’s first digital nation,” with digital twins in its “digital ark” acting as a high-resolution replica of its islands, culture, assets, and governance systems, designed to preserve statehood if the land submerges. In earlier phases, Tuvalu’s government (with exploratory partners including my company, In earlier phases, Tuvalu’s government (with exploratory partners including my company, Faiā ) explored blockchain-based identity to register citizens and secure government records. By 2025, lidar mapping and 360° imaging had digitized most of the territory, while legal scholars began debating how sovereignty might extend into virtual space.

Tuvalu’s experiment asks a radical question: If a nation can no longer physically exist, can it digitally persist—and still be recognized as sovereign?

For that to hold legal and moral weight, the twin (as I’ve written about before here) must be verifiable, auditable, and owned by its people, not by a platform. NFT-style ownership tokens could encode citizenship, land rights, or heritage artifacts. BSV’s on-chain data capabilities could ensure that these proofs remain transparent and tamper-resistant across generations.

Digital identity as the new infrastructure

Most national twin projects (EU, UK, Dubai) emphasize simulation, not identity. Yet identity is what transforms a twin from a dashboard into a digital jurisdiction. When every asset and actor inside the model carries a verified signature, governance itself becomes programmable.

Imagine:

Land registries auto-update when construction completes.

Emissions certificates trade autonomously between verified twins of factories and regulators.

Disaster recovery simulations trigger funding disbursements in real time.

This is a clear design gap waiting for blockchain integration.

Why enterprise needs a conscious approach

Enterprises rushing into digital twins often replicate the same fragmentation that plagues their tech stacks.

Each department builds its own model, each vendor its own platform. A conscious twin architecture—rooted in clear ownership, identity, and accountability—prevents this drift.

BSV’s model of data at scale, combined with AI’s pattern recognition, provides the backbone for this next evolution:

AI ensures adaptability;

Blockchain ensures integrity;

Together, they secure continuity across both industrial and national boundaries.

The road ahead

The world’s infrastructure is being mirrored—bridge by bridge, byte by byte. Soon, every nation will need to decide: who holds the keys to its digital self?

As AI agents begin to manage infrastructure and resources autonomously, the answer cannot be “whoever built the software.” It must be citizens, verified on-chain, with ownership encoded in open, scalable ledgers.

Tuvalu may be the first to embody that principle, but it won’t be the last. The future of sovereignty will be measured not in territory, but in trust.

FAQs

Q: What is a digital twin in government use?

A digital twin is a dynamic digital replica of physical systems, used for policy simulation, infrastructure monitoring, and governance.

Q: How does blockchain enhance digital twins?

Blockchain provides an immutable audit trail of changes and ownership, ensuring data provenance and preventing tampering in AI-driven environments.

Q: Why mention BSV and Teranode?

Because scale matters. BSV’s Teranode architecture can handle the data throughput required for national-level twins, offering a cost-efficient foundation for verified AI and identity systems.

Q: What’s unique about Tuvalu’s project?

Tuvalu is creating a digital twin nation to preserve identity and legal statehood amid rising seas—pioneering digital sovereignty on a global stage.

Key insight

As digital twins evolve from industrial assets to national mirrors, blockchain becomes not a supplement but a safeguard—the anchor of truth in a world built on simulation.

