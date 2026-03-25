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Artificial intelligence (AI) has now become a hallmark of the digital era, with governments, enterprises, and ordinary consumers relying on tools like ChatGPT and Claude to carry out operations and everyday activities despite data security and privacy risks—problems that Russia seeks to address under a new regulation.

According to information shared by the state-run RIA news agency, as reported by The Economic Times, Russia is looking to ban or restrict foreign AI tools beginning in 2027 in an effort to protect its citizens against “covert manipulation and discriminatory algorithms.”

The latest regulation was laid out by the Ministry for Digital Development, and will undergo intensive review and government approval prior to its planned enforcement next year.

Under the proposed rule, foreign AI applications, which the Russian Federation referred to as “cross-border AI tools” and which are used by over 500,000 people daily, would be required to store user information on Russian territory for three years. AI tools that fail to comply with the latest regulatory regime may be banned or restricted from operating in the country.

“Cross-border artificial intelligence technologies refers to all foreign AI models, including ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, where the use of such models results in user data, queries and dialogues being transmitted to the developers of ‌these models outside Russia,” explained specialized technology lawyer Kirill Dyakov.

While the new rule targets major AI applications, its enforcement does not mean a total blackout of cross-border AI tools in the country. Dyakov said China’s Qwen or DeepSeek may still be used under a controlled environment instead of an open internet.

Apart from ramping up data security, Russia’s tabled regulation is expected to support homegrown AI applications being developed by state lender Sberbank and technology group Yandex.

UK pushes labels for AI content

In other news, British Technology Minister Liz Kendall said the United Kingdom government is looking to roll out a mandate that would require AI-generated content to have labels in them, a move designed to protect the creative industry amid rampant disinformation and deepfakes online, especially on social media platforms. The planned regulation follows a discussion with creatives, AI firms, industry bodies, unions, and academics about the need to strike a balance on safeguarding the creative sector while allowing the AI industry to innovate. The planned regulation follows a discussion with creatives, AI firms, industry bodies, unions, and academics about the need to strike a balance on safeguarding the creative sector while allowing the AI industry to innovate.

Guidelines for the planned regulation have yet to be announced, but Kendall said it will include measures to curb the risks posed by digital replicas and find ways to support independent creative organizations.

“We will help creatives control how their work is used. This sits at the heart of our ambition for creatives – including independent and smaller creative organisations – to be paid fairly,” said Kendall, as quoted by Reuters.

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