Homepage > News > Editorial > Reinventing finance auditability, explainability with AI, blockchain

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This post is a guest contribution by George Siosi Samuels, managing director at Faiā. See how Faiā is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements here.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has made decisions faster than humans can explain them. Finance, meanwhile, still runs on systems built for paper trails. The question isn’t whether machines can outperform analysts; it’s whether we can still trace the truth when algorithms act on our behalf.

Auditability and explainability are no longer compliance buzzwords. They’re becoming the new currencies of trust.

The new nervous system of trust

Financial institutions have always depended on ledgers, from double-entry bookkeeping to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) databases. But AI has introduced something entirely new: decision opacity. When models ingest millions of data points and self-optimize, even their creators can’t fully explain why they made a call.

Enter blockchain: not as hype, but as the missing nervous system between data, model, and decision. A scalable ledger can anchor every phase of the AI lifecycle—dataset provenance, model versioning, inference logs, and human overrides—into one immutable sequence of evidence.

Regulators are catching on fast:

The EU AI Act mandates event recording and user transparency for high-risk systems.

The Basel Committee (BCBS 239) calls for automated, accurate risk aggregation.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) modernized Rule 17a-4, enabling digital audit trails if records can be proven unaltered.

The direction is clear: governance must be machine-verifiable.

The blockchain for AI transparency framework

After studying emerging compliance models, a pattern appears—five layers where blockchain restores explainability to AI.

Dataset Provenance: Every dataset version carries a fingerprint: composition, consent, and risks, hashed on-chain. Think of it as the chain of custody for digital truth. Model Governance: Each model release—its code, parameters, and validation data—is timestamped and cryptographically signed. Upgrades become auditable evolutions, not black-box jumps. Inference Trails: Every prediction logs a compact trail: input snapshot, model ID, explanation payload (like SHAP or LIME), and outcome. Anchoring these on-chain transforms explainability from narrative to evidence. Controls & Attestations: Compliance mappings (NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001) can be auto-checked and hashed. Each attestation becomes part of the same transparent substrate that regulators can verify directly. Supervision & Selective Disclosure: Auditors can reconstruct events through Merkle proofs and time-boxed disclosures, without accessing raw data. In other words: provable transparency, without sacrificing privacy.

When these layers interlock, AI governance shifts from static documents to living systems of accountability.

What changes for Explainable AI

Explainability (XAI) has so far relied on visualizations and reports. Blockchain transforms it into forensic evidence.

Every explanation becomes a verifiable artifact.

Every model drift can be replayed historically.

Every synthetic media output can carry provenance credentials (via C2PA standards) that are immutably logged.

This is explainability with receipts.

Architecture in practice

For banks or fintechs, the flow looks like this:

Feature store → model service → XAI microservice → immutable log → blockchain anchor.

Privacy is preserved by anchoring hashes, not data. The full logs stay in secure storage; the chain stores proofs that the records haven’t changed. For high-frequency AI systems—credit scoring, anti-money laundering (AML), or market surveillance—scale matters. Millions of events per hour require predictable fees and throughput at L1. This is where most blockchains fail the enterprise test.

Why BSV is still one to watch

BSV’s build philosophy has always been contrarian: scale first, layer later. While many chains chase modular complexity, BSV has quietly pursued Teranode, a horizontally scaled L1 capable of processing over 1M+ transactions per second (TPS) and 100 billion transactions per day in tests.

For institutions exploring AI transparency at industrial volume, this matters. Anchoring inference trails, data fingerprints, or model attestations at such frequency demands both capacity and cost stability.

BSV’s economics make continuous anchoring financially viable where other L1s would choke or price out. Adoption may still be niche, but its architecture hints at the kind of backbone AI auditability will require.

The road ahead

In the coming decade, trust will become programmable. Explainability will no longer mean “showing your work” in a PowerPoint; it will mean anchoring your reasoning in code, data, and cryptographic truth. When that happens, finance won’t just be automated. It will be auditable by design. And the leaders who build their AI systems on transparent, scalable foundations will earn more than compliance points; they’ll earn the future’s most valuable asset: trust that proves itself.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

Watch: AI is for ‘augmenting’ not replacing the workforce