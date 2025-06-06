Homepage > News > Business > Port of Fujairah, Endava pen digital transformation deal

In line with the United Arab Emirates’ push to transform all facets of its local economy with emerging technologies, the Emirate of Fujairah matches the central government’s enthusiasm.

According to a report, the Port of Fujairah has inked a strategic partnership deal with U.K.-based technology company Endava to transform port operations with next-gen technologies. Both parties signed a five-year contract to foster deep collaboration to improve port operations for vessel owners and regulatory agencies.

A push to integrate blockchain technology into port operations is at the heart of the partnership. Parties are eyeing the perks of immutability and transparency of distributed ledgers while leaning on the automation benefits from smart contracts.

The five-year deal will follow a six-phased approach, with each phase focusing on a core aspect of port operations. Parties have their sights on a Port Community System dubbed MarHub, allowing stakeholders to interact transparently and inclusively.

MarHub will support data accessibility while allowing stakeholders to streamline workflows more efficiently. Leaning on a cloud-native and API-focused architecture, the incoming MarHub will support the launch of new eServices for port stakeholders.

The first phase of the joint project will go live in the last quarter of the year, with Endava keen to stick to the launch schedules of other phases. By the end of the five-year period, the port will optimize its vessel call management and gate pass security while supporting real-time analytics for increased productivity.

All upgrades will adhere to ISO 27001 standards, with blockchain supporting end-to-end encryption for stakeholders.

“With this transformation, we are not only optimising our processes but also reinforcing full transparency, which ensures security, trust and streamlined workflows,” said Deputy Managing Director Port of Fujairah Khalil Ebrahim.

UAE holds the regional lead in digitization

The UAE is setting the pace for the Middle East in terms of integrating emerging technology into its local economy. UAE-made AI models are garnering critical acclaim for incorporating the nuances of Arabic culture while matching the capabilities of Western-backed models. Furthermore, the Gulf-based nation is leading the region in Furthermore, the Gulf-based nation is leading the region in digital asset adoption , with financial regulators inching toward a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and a dirham-backed stablecoin. Other use cases include a blockchain-based digital ID project and waves of national Web3 educational initiatives.

VNPT and Vingroup ink deal to revolutionize Vietnam’s digital transformation

In other news, the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) has signed a deal with Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup to explore the use of next-gen technologies in their internal operations.

The state-backed VNPT will offer a suite of telecommunications and IT solutions to the sprawling list of companies under Vingroup. Per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), parties will collaborate to integrate 5G capabilities and advanced networks into their operations.

While the report does not mention blockchain or artificial intelligence, pundits infer their application from the text of the MoU.

The MoU will explore the viability of AI and blockchain-based solutions, primarily for Vingroup’s operations across key sectors of Vietnam’s economy. The conglomerate operates in real estate, healthcare, automobiles, and education, prime sectors for emerging technologies.

“I believe that VNPT and Vingroup will make breakthroughs after today’s cooperation agreement,” said VNPT Chairman To Dung Thai.

Furthermore, the state-backed VNPT, one of Vietnam’s telecommunication giants, will roll out a suite of ICT solutions for Vingroup’s subsidiaries. There are plans to support Vingroup with Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, industrial telecom applications, and blockchain-based data management systems.

Parties say the deep collaboration will support Vietnam’s push to digitize its economy with sights on economic sustainability. The MoU will see parties develop a nationwide charging location for Vingroup’s electric car offering, with VNPT handling the construction and maintenance of the charging stations.

“We believe that the cooperation between Vingroup and VNPT will create a synergistic strength, spreading positive values, contributing to bringing the Vietnamese economy firmly into the era of sustainable development,” said Vingroup VP Le Thi Thu Thuy.

Furthermore, the MoU will foster collaboration in research and development and technology transfer between both entities.

Vietnam increases the pace of digital transformation

The Vietnamese government is hurtling toward digital transformation, tapping blockchain and AI. The country has turned to blockchain to authenticate halal food certifications while dabbling with tokenization.

Key cities are picking up the gauntlet, independent of the central government, to integrate next-gen technologies. Vietnam’s largest city, Ho Chi Minh, has invested in blockchain and AI to keep pace with the regional race for emerging technologies.

Watch: Cybersecurity fundamentals in today’s digital age with AI & Web3