Homepage > News > Interviews > Philippines: 28M passport holders’ data at risk

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In September, an official of the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the personal data of some 28 million passport holders are at risk of being compromised due to the absence of a cybersecurity system. DFA Office of Consular Affairs Assistant Secretary Adelio Cruz expressed this concern during a Senate finance subcommittee hearing on the DFA’s proposed PHP27.4 billion ($481 million) budget for 2025.

With these cybersecurity vulnerabilities, blockchain technology is emerging as a potential safeguard. In an interview with CoinGeek, Emman Navalan, CEO and Founder of Viridian Technologies, shared insights on how blockchain could enhance security and transparency in data management and its potential adoption by the Philippines government. At the same time, SmartLedger Chairman Byran Daugherty looks at how blockchain solutions like Certihash can be used as an alternative cybersecurity measure.

Blockchain for enhanced data security

As data breaches become more prevalent, blockchain is gaining attention for its ability to protect sensitive information. Both Navalan and Daugherty believe that blockchain can be leveraged in this kind of situation due to its decentralized, traceable, and tamper-resistant nature.

“The recent breach involving the personal data of 28 million passport holders in the Philippines highlights the urgent need to rethink traditional government cybersecurity infrastructures,” Daugherty tells CoinGeek. “This situation exposes how centralized systems remain vulnerable to mass data leaks, making blockchain an appealing alternative. By leveraging decentralized, immutable architecture, blockchain ensures data integrity, traceability, and tamper resistance, providing robust defenses against both external and internal threats.”

“Additionally, blockchain offers the transparency needed to rebuild trust in data management. Decentralized IDs can give individuals control over their data, allowing them to track when and by whom it is accessed—critical in places where public trust is fragile. For governments, this enables accountability and transparency in data handling, helping to mitigate insider threats and unauthorized access,” the SmartLedger chairman added.

For his part, Navalan said, “Blockchain has the capability to monitor transactions on-chain.” This means that every transfer of information is recorded and can be traced back, reducing the risk of unauthorized access. Blockchain’s decentralized architecture employs public and private keys, ensuring only the intended recipient can access specific data. “This helps make sure no middleman can access information,” Navalan explained.

The technology’s tamper-resistant nature is a significant advantage. Data stored on the blockchain can be encrypted, and any unauthorized changes are immediately detected. “You have higher security in terms of tampering or altering specific information,” Navalan added, underscoring blockchain’s potential to improve security in government-held records.

Transparency and accountability in blockchain

Beyond security, blockchain offers unmatched transparency. Every transaction is recorded on a public ledger that can be audited, ensuring data access is always traceable.

“Blockchain allows you to set individuals who would receive this information for verification,” Navalan highlighted. This transparency minimizes the risk of unauthorized access, though Navalan cautions that blockchain alone isn’t enough—it still requires additional security layers, such as Web2 technology.

Emerging technologies like zero-knowledge proofs and multi-party computation further enhance blockchain’s security, providing additional layers of protection for data. “These technologies work in parallel with blockchain to prevent unauthorized access,” he said.

At Certihash, Daugherty and his team focus on real-time detection and response to breaches using blockchain-based systems like Sentinel Node. This solution offers near-instantaneous flagging of unauthorized changes and attacks. “To safeguard the data of Philippine passport holders and prevent future breaches, it’s essential to implement blockchain solutions like Certihash’s Sentinel Node, combined with advanced cybersecurity practices. This would form a comprehensive, multi-layered defense capable of preventing breaches while fostering a stronger relationship of trust between the government and its citizens,” he said.

Blockchain’s advantages over traditional cybersecurity

For large-scale government databases, blockchain presents unique benefits over traditional cybersecurity systems. “Cybersecurity will always play a role,” Navalan noted, but blockchain’s decentralized nature eliminates intermediaries, which reduces potential attack vectors. The immutable record of all transactions is another layer of protection, allowing data to be monitored publicly or anonymously.

Navalan stressed that blockchain’s traceability also aids in combating cybercrime. Creating a verifiable trail of all actions makes it easier for ethical hackers and security professionals to trace unauthorized transactions and hold malicious actors accountable.

Blockchain for data breach transparency

One persistent issue in data management is the lack of transparency when breaches occur. Blockchain could change that by allowing real-time monitoring of data access. Navalan pointed out that blockchain’s public ledger makes it harder for third-party vendors or government agencies to hide breaches. “Depending on the blockchain architecture, it enhances transparency by monitoring who is utilizing the data inside the blockchain,” he explained.

Blockchain-enabled decentralized IDs could give individuals control over their data by notifying them each time it’s accessed. “We would have that level of transparency, knowing exactly who is using our information,” Navalan emphasized. This would allow users to challenge unauthorized access and ensure their data is only used for approved purposes.

“Decentralized IDs can give individuals control over their data, allowing them to track when and by whom it is accessed—critical in places where public trust is fragile. For governments, this enables accountability and transparency in data handling, helping to mitigate insider threats and unauthorized access,” Daugherty added.

Philippine government’s readiness for blockchain

Navalan is optimistic about the possibility that the Philippine government will tap blockchain technology. He mentioned ongoing efforts by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to integrate blockchain into e-government services. “The DICT is already building their EGov chain, and the Department of Budget and Management is using blockchain to track disbursements,” he said.

Navalan believed the adoption of blockchain is inevitable as government agencies increasingly recognize its benefits for securing sensitive data. “We’ll see more decentralized IDs and blockchain-enabled documents from the government soon,” he predicted.

The future of blockchain in data security

As the DFA considers upgrading its cybersecurity measures to protect passport holders’ data, blockchain could play a pivotal role in the future of government data management. With its ability to enhance both security and transparency, blockchain offers a robust solution to current challenges.

Navalan said, “Blockchain could revolutionize how governments secure personal information and manage transparency.” As the technology matures, it promises to reshape how sensitive data is handled, providing both citizens and governments with a more secure and accountable system.

Watch: Certihash Sentinel Node—Improving cybersecurity with blockchain