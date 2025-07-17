Homepage > News > Business > New Zealand publishes AI strategy; critics identify concerns

New Zealand has unveiled a national strategy for artificial intelligence (AI), an attempt at a blueprint for the mass adoption of the emerging technologies for economic growth.

According to a report, New Zealand’s newly minted national AI strategy is the country’s first foray at setting a policy direction for the technology. Dubbed “Investing with Confidence,” the strategy has triggered plans from the local technology companies and enterprises keen on integrating AI into their internal process.

Science and Technology Minister Shane Reti revealed in the foreword of the strategy document that embracing AI is the first step toward a digital future for New Zealand. Reti noted that the country is catching up to industry first movers, as it is the last OECD nation to publish a national AI strategy.

Despite its late entry into the race, the minister confirms that the strategy contains key articles to equip New Zealand’s AI push. The Pacific nation is adopting a ‘sophisticated adopter’ stance rather than fully backing the development of local foundational models.

While the sophisticated adoption of established AI models has its perks, critics argue that the country faces the risk of data sovereignty and limited cultural representation. To mitigate its dependency, the national AI strategy reveals that the government is opting for a principle-based approach, modifying existing laws rather than rolling out new legislation.

Furthermore, there are plans to deploy funds to deepen the national AI talent pool with educational subsidies and training initiatives. The strategy focuses on the economic upsides of AI adoption, pledging to boost integration across key sectors of New Zealand’s economy.

“Artificial intelligence represents one of the most significant technological opportunities of our time,” said Reti. “For New Zealand, embracing AI is not merely an option – it is essential.”

New AI strategy draws the ire of critics

Several experts argue that the new AI strategy sacrifices ethics and principles for economic growth. Researchers say the decision not to formulate new AI regulation poses even greater risks for New Zealand and users of AI models within its borders.

“Having ‘principles’ is not nearly sufficient to reduce AI-induced harm, bias, and inequity,” said Andrew Lensen, a professor at Victoria University. “We need clear legislation and well-resourced enforcement mechanisms to ensure AI does not further harm New Zealanders.”

While the government dragged its feet with an AI blueprint, New Zealand’s researchers identified new AI use cases in health, spanning diagnosis to outpatient care. Furthermore, TCS has entered into a five-year partnership with Air New Zealand to integrate AI into the internal processes for the national carrier.

China unveils plan for 200 training programs on digital economy

Elsewhere, China has revealed plans to launch several training initiatives to improve countries’ digital economies in the Global South as interest in emerging technologies soars. China China announced the plan during the BRICS Summit in Brazil, with Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivering a keynote address. Dubbed the “Digital South” initiative, the Chinese Premier disclosed that the plan will pursue digitization growth for emerging economies under the Global Development Initiative (GDI) framework.

Qiang noted that China will spearhead 200 training initiatives across the Global South, particularly countries in Africa, Latin America, and Oceania. China’s initiative will extend to Southeast Asia, aiming to bring developing countries into the changing global technology landscape.

At the core of China’s plan is the launch of AI training programs to deepen local talent pools over five years. Apart from deepening talent pools, China is also looking to enterprise AI integration to improve productivity and efficiency.

Qiang noted that China has the technological clout to spearhead the digital push for countries in the Global South. China’s local AI landscape is buzzing with activity, marked by innovation in advanced large language models (LLMs) and mass consumer applications.

The country has set its sights on global influence. In 2024, China’s early attempt at establishing global guidelines for AI applications recorded support among UN member states.

Qiang adds that China will weigh in to support the development of minimum AI standards among developing nations. Despite Xi Jinping’s absence from the BRICS meeting, Qiang seized the moment to invite nations to the World Artificial Intelligence Conference scheduled for July in China.

China’s training will extend to other emerging technologies like distributed ledger technology (DLT), Big Data, and Internet of Things (IoT). There are plans to include environmental and climate change awareness into the scope of the training while broadening its trade relationships with new countries.

China forges new partnerships

On the sidelines of the BRICS summit, China and Brazil struck a deal to collaborate on agricultural and conservation use cases of artificial intelligence. The joint project between the China Agricultural University and Brazil’s National Semi-Arid Institute targets AI integrations into subsistent farming while eyeing the reclamation of large swathes of arid land.

Furthermore, China is eyeing an AI alliance with Australia and is keen on commercial and research partnerships with the country. China has entered a similar deal with Malaysia, broadening its scope to blockchain and other next-gen technologies.

