When I was a freshman at Bates College back in the United States, I joined the Women’s Rugby Club for a bit of fun and a sense of community in a new environment. Americans do not grow up with Rugby, so everything about the sport was foreign to us, but our coach was a seasoned vet. After teaching us the basics, he had us practice various advanced plays and formations, but we were still losing our matches. When he decided to return to practicing the basics with us, we started winning.

The introduction of the BSV-powered “MNEE Button” to the world (thank you, Dan Wagner!) brought me back to my experience with the Bates College Women’s Rugby team—perhaps we need to start with the basics for BSV to achieve mass adoption.

With the release of @MNEE_cash. I'd like to introduce "MNEE Button", an open source on-chain button that should remind you of RXC 😂 (We live in a simulation).https://t.co/grpnaBmEga — wags (@danwag06) March 3, 2025

Anyone who has read the Bitcoin white paper is aware that the invention’s original intent was to enable peer-to-peer transactions for everyone at low cost and at scale. Since the white paper’s release in 2008, we seem to have lost this vision, leaving only a fraction of the population to enjoy the benefits of this amazing tech.

MNEE Button is an open-source on-chain button, or, in plain English, a simple button people can integrate on their websites for payments. Thanks to the release of the USD-backed stablecoin MNEE on 1Sat Ordinals on March 3, Wagner was able to develop a use case for MNEE and share it open-source, the exact vision of the MNEE team.

“Created independently by the developer community, MNEE button allows developers to integrate MNEE into e-commerce websites and applications for seamless payments. This showcases exactly what MNEE is built for—providing businesses and creators with a reliable, scalable stablecoin to power new solutions”, MNEE Founder & CEO Ron Tarter shared with me.

“Our focus is on delivering the foundation so entrepreneurs can build on top of it. Whether for micropayments, e-commerce, tipping, or financial applications, these early integrations highlight that MNEE is more than just a stablecoin; it’s a platform for innovation,” he added.

Wagner, also the Founder of Yours Wallet, which supports MNEE as a native asset, explained that MNEE going live on 1Sat Ordinals allows for developers like himself to get started quickly.

“MNEE Button is a weekend passion project that enables any developer, business, blogger, website, etc, to start accepting MNEE with a few lines of code. The underlying code that makes the button work is hosted on-chain, which should be pretty cool to anyone that’s interested in distributed or open-source technologies,” he said.

Some of the features that make the MNEE 1Sat Ordinals stablecoin special include its simplicity and capability to scale unboundedly while delivering instant, low-cost transactions with zero gas fees.

“Leveraging 1Sat Ordinals, MNEE facilitates smooth peer-to-peer transfers by simplifying the intricacies of blockchain and its underlying technology, empowering end users to transact with ease, free from the need to grasp the technical framework,” Tarter revealed.

“With MNEE, there’s no need to buy or hold an extra cryptocurrency to make a transaction. Most stablecoins on other blockchains require a separate’ gas token’ (such as ETH, SOL, or POL) to cover transaction fees, which adds complexity and inconvenience for users. MNEE removes this hassle—when you send MNEE, the small fee is deducted directly from your MNEE balance,” he explained. With the With the Teranode upgrade coming to the BSV protocol along with advancements in Simplified Payment Verification (SPV), MNEE will be able to deliver instant transactions—including micropayments —at an unprecedented scale.

“Real-world adoption will grow as more industries recognize the power of low-cost instant settlement, particularly for use cases like retail point-of-sale transactions. Our vision is for users to pay with MNEE as seamlessly as they do today with credit or debit cards,” Tarter shared.

Wagner echoed Tarter’s sentiments that real-world adoption of MNEE is coming, thanks to its unique superpowers enabled by 1Sat Ordinals.

“A stablecoin running on a scalable layer one has the power to disrupt a lot of things,” said Wagner.

“One of the big problems with the adoption of Bitcoin, from a merchant perspective, has been its volatility. I believe there are many would-be adopters that can’t get over that hump,” he added.

“Stablecoins aren’t a new concept, but we’ve never seen a stable that doesn’t require the user to hold some of the native underlying asset (ETH, SOL, etc) in order to use it. MNEE changes this. Users can immediately send or receive with nothing more than a wallet to sign transactions,” Wagner pointed out.

Tarter’s team has an aggressive roadmap to grow the MNEE ecosystem, mainly through strategic partnerships, seamless integrations, and practical real-world use cases.

“To accomplish this, we are focused on making MNEE widely accessible across wallets, exchanges, and OTC desks. We are actively developing a robust ecosystem to support this, including a treasury management system and fiat on/off-ramp solutions,” Tarter revealed.

“MNEE will also provide developers with the tools needed to integrate MNEE into payment solutions, remittance services, and other financial applications, enabling broader utility and adoption,” he added.

When I first heard about Bitcoin in 2012, we were talking about instant, peer-to-peer payments at low cost, but back then, the process was complicated. Now, with scalable, layer 1 MNEE, transacting in this manner is simple, and anyone can do it.

As a wise man once said, we are just at the tip of the iceberg of what this technology can do. Perhaps it just takes going back to the basics to jump-start our journey to mass adoption.

