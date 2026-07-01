Homepage > News > Business > London Blockchain Summit brings institutions together on tokenization

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

London is set to host a high-profile summit dedicated to tokenization, bringing together leading figures from the blockchain and finance sectors to explore how tokenized assets can evolve into fully functioning institutional markets.

The London Blockchain Institutional Tokenisation Summit will take place on July 7 at the London offices of international law firm DLA Piper and is the latest event from United Kingdom-based blockchain events organization London Blockchain Summit.

The summit forms part of the broader “London Blockchain Conference” event ecosystem, which was established to showcase how blockchain technology is moving beyond theory and into real-world enterprise and government applications. Previous such events included the second London Blockchain Finance Summit, which took place on March 12 at the offices of Clifford Chance in London’s Canary Wharf finance district, and brought together entrepreneurs, lawyers, and regulators to discuss how broader blockchain adoption can be achieved.

The upcoming tokenization summit will convene banks, asset managers, financial infrastructure providers from both traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), market makers, and exchanges, with the aim of forming an institutional forum to examine the full lifecycle of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

“Most tokenised asset projects fail before they reach the market, not because the technology doesn’t work, but because the foundations weren’t built for institutions from the start,” said Alex Stein, Conference Director of London Blockchain Summit. “This summit connects the people who need to solve that problem together: the buyers, the distributors, the market makers, and the infrastructure providers.”

He added that “very few events bring this complete cross-section of the market into one room.”

The international lineup of speakers from the U.K., United States, Switzerland, and the European Union includes Sebastien Guglietta, Global Head of Asset Management at Laser Digital (Nomura Bank); Vadim Khramov, CIO & Founder of Edge Capital; Myles Harrison, Chief Product Officer at AMINA Bank; and Theo Golden, Investment Manager and Tokenisation Lead at investment manager Baillie Gifford.

Among the other major firms and market participants represented will be Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ: GLXY), BlackRock (NASDAQ: BLK), New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Re 7 Capital, Coinshares, State Street (NASDAQ: STT), Clearstream, Natwest (NASDAQ: NWG), and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

With this broad roster, the summit has the potential to offer a cross-section of the market that will hope to progress the discourse on tokenization, as well as provide for some productive networking.

“The London Blockchain Institutional Tokenisation Summit brings together the financial institutions, fintech innovators, infrastructure providers, legal experts and regulators shaping how real-world assets move on-chain and what that means for issuance, investment, trading, collateral and post-trade infrastructure,” reads the summit webpage.

Talks, panels, and progress

The event’s agenda is designed to map the commercial and operational steps required to issue, trade, finance, custody, and scale tokenized assets.

With this in mind, the day’s packed schedule of talks, panels, and networking sessions will be structured around three content pillars, each intended to move the conversation beyond asset issuance and into the operational and commercial realities institutions must address.

The first pillar focuses on the legal, custody and settlement foundations necessary before a tokenized asset is suitable for institutional use; the second will explore the infrastructure gap between current capabilities and what markets require before tokenized assets can be traded, financed and used as collateral at scale; and the third will examine which asset classes—including gold, commodities, and equities—face structural challenges that digital infrastructure can solve, and compelling commercial cases already emerging.

Among the notable talks that run the gamut of hot topics in RWA tokenization is a panel titled “Tokenised Funds: From Wrapper to Operating Model,” which will examine how tokenized funds can move beyond superficial wrappers to sit within an authorized fund structure, rather than simply creating a cosmetic digital twin.

Another panel will deep-dive into tokenized equities to consider where they can create real value and to identify the operational, technical, and market-structure steps needed for liquidity to scale.

Toward the end of the day’s busy schedule, the summit will address the “Future of Trading,” with a session examining how tokenized markets could reshape trading dynamics and what a more mature tokenized market structure may look like in practice.

Secure your ticket

“Real-world asset tokenisation is moving from experimentation to infrastructure,” reads the summit’s own framing—and the July 7 event is designed to be the room where that transition gets mapped in concrete terms.

Tickets are still available. The full agenda and registration can be found on the London Blockchain Summit website. If tokenization is on your radar for the second half of 2026 and beyond, this is the institutional conversation worth being part of.

Watch | Tokenization on public blockchain: Transforming RWAs and finance