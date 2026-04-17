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Jordan’s House of Representatives has approved amendments to the 2026 Amended Civil Status Law, aimed at modernizing administrative processes and advancing digital transformation, according to local news outlet Jordan News.

During the session on Monday, Speaker Mazen Al-Qadi backed the Parliamentary Legal Committee on the key amendments to the Civil Status Law on digital identity adoption, digital address and correspondence, and fines for loss of documents.

The most significant change is the formal adoption of digital identity in Jordan, which the parliament defined as the “electronic version of the personal identification card.” Under the changes to the draft law, all government and private entities are required to accept digital identity products for identity validation. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship will be the governing body that will approve the country’s digital ID applications.

Another change in the draft law was the introduction of the “Digital Mail Address” concept. In it, every Jordanian over the age of 18 must declare their physical address and digital mail address to the Civil Status Department. Citizens must also notify the said department of any changes to these addresses within 30 days, as they will be used for official judicial, administrative, and financial notifications.

Lastly, the Jordanian Council has approved new regulations regarding the issuance of IDs or the replacement of Family Books. Residents replacing IDs or family books must sign a written pledge to pay 10 JOD ($14.10) for the first time. If done a second time within three years, they are required to sign a pledge to pay 15 JOD ($21.16) in addition to the standard fees. Subsequent losses are priced at 25 JOD ($35.26) plus standard fees. The objectives of these amendments, according to the government, are to transition away from a paper-based process into a The objectives of these amendments, according to the government, are to transition away from a paper-based process into a paperless administration by integrating digital identity into the country’s legal framework. They claim that the digital ID will have the same legal weight as the physical card. In addition, the government highlighted that digital transactions are more secure and reliable, enabling faster interactions between its citizens and public institutions.

Jordan’s take on digital transformation

Jordan’s race to digital transformation isn’t new. Last year, it launched an initiative to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets just weeks after announcing an ambitious blockchain roadmap. In addition, it joined the growing list of countries that embrace digitalization across key sectors with its own National Digital Transformation Strategy 2026 – 2028.

The latest move the country has taken was the unveiling of its electronic passport pilot, which began in September last year. The e-passport features state-of-the-art functionalities, which Interior Minister Mazen Faraya describes as a “qualitative leap” in government services.

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