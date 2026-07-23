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Seven months after the implementation of the Artificial Intelligence Basic Plan, the Japanese government ordered its revision, integrating guidelines that reinforce cyber defenses amid the proliferation of digital crimes.

The world’s fourth-largest economy, whose gross domestic product (GDP) stands at approximately $4.379 trillion, may be an ideal nation in terms of technological innovation, but Japan’s cybersecurity has lagged, making it a prime target for cyberattacks.

In 2025, Japan registered an average of 1,231 cyberattacks per week, with a recent report indicating an increase in that figure in the first quarter of 2026, driven by several factors, including geopolitical tensions, companies’ long recovery times, and the rise of more sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) models. But the government is looking to change how it addresses cyberattacks by amending its AI Basic Plan to include expanded capabilities for the Japan AI Safety Institute (J-AISI), an organization launched in 2024 to assess AI risks and support authorities in ensuring the safety of AI technology.

During a Cabinet meeting last week, Japan discussed how the technological and security risks posed by AI are becoming more complex and severe, noting the need to advance J-AISI and its technology with help from foreign government agencies and AI developers, The Japan Times reported.

The administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will also leverage this collaboration to gain early access to the latest AI models, allowing Japan to prepare for potential risks tied to these tools before their widespread adoption.

Despite working with its international peers, authorities said they will be reducing the nation’s reliance on AI models from specific countries or companies as they look to further develop homegrown AI models that would address the challenges that are specific to Japan, with greater emphasis on developing vertical and physical AI.

Talks about boosting local AI talents are also on the table, but Japan assured that efforts will be made to retain human capabilities.

With regard to upholding citizens’ rights in the age of AI, the Cabinet is open to enacting stringent regulations and penalties for cases of AI misuse, while guidance will be provided to operators to ensure security within the digital ecosystem.

Championing human skills amid AI popularity

While Japan is riding the AI wave, with the private sector integrating the technology in streamlining their operations, a recent survey conducted by PwC Japan Group showed that human capabilities remain highly valuable in the workforce sector.

According to poll data cited by the local media outlet Japan Today, only 9% of Japanese firms said generative AI exceeded their expectations, while 40% claimed that the technology generated benefits that translated into returns to customers and employees.

The survey revealed that most of the heavy workload are still being done by Japanese workers, including creating videos and audio programming, while the private sector mainly use AI for reports, sending emails, and summarizing minutes of meeting.

This is contrary to the five other countries polled, which highlighted their growing reliance on and approval of AI.

The survey was released this July, with around 3,000 participating companies from Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Germany, and South Korea.

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