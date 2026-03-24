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At the London Blockchain Finance Summit: Payments and Digital Currencies earlier this month, I noticed a healthy representation of female speakers and attendees, an initiative I know the organizers take very seriously. It just so happens this summit took place in March, also known as “International Women’s Month,” a time to celebrate the achievements of women, inclusion, education, and accelerating efforts to close gender gaps.

At the summit, I interviewed four professionals who shared their thoughts on how women contribute to the blockchain space and what shifts they hope to see in tech culture over the next five years. One of these four professionals was Lavinia Osbourne, CEO of Women in Blockchain Talks, Advisor to the Blockchain for Good Alliance, AWS Mentor, and a whole list of additional credentials.

During our conversation, I learned that Osbourne will be hosting an event on April 22 in London that will spotlight digital assets as property and advance women in the digital assets space.

“With any of my events, it’s going to be engaging, it’s going be powerful and one of the key things about my event, it is open to everyone. So yes, it’s spotlighting women, but everyone is included,” said Osbourne.

I love this statement because if the idea is to encourage inclusion and diversity, why limit the event to women only?

Osbourne went on to reveal the event will focus on ownership of digital assets and digital assets as property, an area she has influenced due to Osbourne vs. Persons Unknown & Ors [2023] EWHC 340 (KB), a claim she brought to the English court after two of her non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were stolen by unidentified hackers.

Thanks to Osbourne, the High Court confirmed that NFTs could constitute property under English law, granted injunctions to freeze assets, and allowed legal proceedings to be served via an NFT “airdropped” to the defendants’ blockchain wallets. This ruling helped establish procedural tools to assist victims in recovery of digital assets where defendants are anonymous, a big step forward for crypto-fraud cases.

“I’m really proud of the impact and the influence that I’ve had in helping create law in regards to property and ownership, particularly within digital assets. And that’s one of the key things we’re going to be talking about,” Osbourne said of her upcoming event.

“And then there’s going to be a lot of things around that in regards to moving women forward, because I’m very much about women building rather than just consuming,” she added. Regardless of the date on the calendar, Osbourne said it is a 365-day-a-year advocate for women in tech and is constantly looking for ways to support professionals in the space. Regardless of the date on the calendar, Osbourne said it is a 365-day-a-year advocate for women in tech and is constantly looking for ways to support professionals in the space.

“Every day is an International Women’s Day or International Women’s Month for me, it doesn’t change, but it’s nice that there’s a spotlight on the advancements of women and the areas that also need to be improved upon and supported,” she said.

In addition to putting on her own events, Osbourne champions women in tech by attending other blockchain and tech-focused events throughout London and beyond. Speaking from personal experience, events like hers and the London Blockchain Finance Summit (next one is on July 7, hope to see you there!) are one of the best ways to gain knowledge and support from other fantastic professionals in the space.

“These events are so important because we don’t know what we don’t know, and if people don’t know about it, someone like me being here, being able to capture the information and also yourself, then we can share that information because people just don’t know what they don’t know,” Osbourne pointed out.

I’ve witnessed Osbourne’s networking aura, receiving hugs from person after person, at just about every blockchain event I’ve attended in the area. If you’re keen to get involved in the blockchain space or simply want to sharpen your knowledge and network, please consider attending her event on April 22 (details below!) so you can experience the aura yourself. And don’t ever forget, knowledge is power, and your network is everything, so what have you got to lose?

WIBT Flagship Event: Power, Property & Protocols – Talking Ownership in the Age of Digital Assets & Emerging Tech

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Time: 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm BST

Location: Huckletree, Liverpool Street, Central London

Watch | Women in Blockchain Panel: Highlighting need for more diversity in blockchain space