While I was back in the United States, I was telling my father about a string of in-person meetings I attended in London and Boston, one effortlessly leading to the next—it all felt like random chance. But maybe it wasn’t.

“Chance favors the prepared mind,” my Dad said, a quote he attributed to Louis Pasteur.

After going through a bit of a strange year for BSV, I entered 2025 with the ambition of helping to bring excitement and a sense of community back to the ecosystem, especially in the London area in which I reside. To kick things off, I reached out to Crescenda Babiera, Head of the Ambassador Program at BSV Association, to ask for an intro to the London area Ambassador and a series of serendipitous introductions all fell into place from there.

In addition to gaining amazing intros and meetings, just about all of them led to a discussion about welcoming more women into the ecosystem. It just so happens that this month is Women’s Month, but as you already know, this is not due to random chance, but rather the prepared mind.

Babiera is notoriously passionate about nurturing an environment within the tech space where women are empowered and treated as equals, a sentiment that radiates throughout BSV blockchain and the Association.

“Supporting gender equality not only promotes human rights, social justice, and empowerment but also paves the way for a more inclusive future,” shared Babiera.

“Supporting women in the industry isn’t a job—it’s a calling. I always find ways to support since 2009. Now, as the Head of the Ambassador Program at BSV Blockchain, part of our roadmap is to add female global representation in the technology space. This can serve as a gateway for brilliant but shy minds to step forward,” she said.

The London area BSV Ambassador is John Harnett, a lively Irish gentleman who also has a passion for bringing more females into the future tech arena. When Harnett and I met in London, he was finishing up with Bridget Doran, Founder and CEO of TracePort. It turns out Doran is also part of Block Dojo‘s current cohort with a deep love for technology, innovation and scalable, public blockchain.

As a long-time female technologist, Doran said one of the biggest challenges she faces is the subtle perception that women in tech don’t know what they’re talking about.

“Because of this, I’ve always felt the need to be exceptionally well-prepared, a habit that has ultimately made me even better at what I do,” she said.

Over half of BlockDojo’s current cohort includes a female founder, a statistic the Dojo team—and the Founders in general—are all grateful for.

“Diverse teams bring different perspectives, which leads to better problem-solving and innovation. In my Block Dojo cohort, the group is tight-knit, and I think the presence of women has contributed to a more open, trusting, and collaborative environment,” Doran said.

Collaborative environments are also an area Harnett and Co-Founder Vivienne O’Keeffe are focused on with their GRASSGIRLS project.

According to O’Keeffe, GRASSGIRLS is a community for female entrepreneurs born from a desire to create something that truly matters, a space where women are recognized as creators, leaders, and change-makers. “The driving force was simple… to create a movement that supports, uplifts, and inspires women by giving them access to meaningful opportunities, exclusive offerings, and a network that genuinely cares about their success,” O’Keeffe shared. “The driving force was simple… to create a movement that supports, uplifts, and inspires women by giving them access to meaningful opportunities, exclusive offerings, and a network that genuinely cares about their success,” O’Keeffe shared.

Women’s Month is now upon us, and this year’s theme is “Accelerate Action,” as progress towards gender equality has been too slow. The campaign encourages activism and engagement at all levels, including not only political and corporate but also grassroots, which is precisely where a community like GRASSGIRLS can come in.

“Grassroots movements like GRASSGIRLS are the true catalysts for change because they work from the ground up, empowering individuals in ways that policies and corporate initiatives often overlook,” explained O’Keeffe.

“While political and corporate efforts focus on structural change, grassroots communities create real, tangible opportunities for women in everyday life. We provide direct support to female entrepreneurs, elevate their businesses, and offer mentorship that makes a personal impact,” she added.

When asked for her thoughts on the 2025 Women’s Month theme, Babiera pointed out we have five years left to meet the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target, making this a timely issue.

“In a perfect world, we would already be in the execution phase, but many challenges are hindering progress. Personally, I believe this theme is not only relevant to gender equality but also applies to all the SDGs. We should explore together how to speed up the process, supported by honest technologies,” she said.

“One major observation is the lack of materialization of these objectives and funding for SDG-related projects remains a challenge for both government and private sectors. When we dig deeper, monitoring data, transactions, supply chains, and financial distribution are the real obstacles,” she said.

While harnessing future tech to monitor our progress, we can also work to close the gap through authenticity and leadership by example.

“Rather than focusing on inequality, women should focus on their passions and strengths and support one another,” advised Doran.

“Building strong networks is essential. Men have traditionally had built-in professional networks (e.g., golf outings, sports connections), and women need to leverage their natural relationship-building skills to create their own. A few other women and I have recently created a Women in BitcoinSV Coding group. It’s a highlight of our week to gather and share knowledge and stories,” she shared.

For any London-based women who wish to build a stronger network in the tech space, there will be an opportunity in May hosted by the GRASSGIRLS executive team.

“We’re in the process of planning an exciting London-based event, and while the date isn’t confirmed yet, it will be a powerful gathering designed for every woman, whether she’s in tech, business, the creative industries, or building something extraordinary from the ground up,” revealed O’Keefe.

“Expect inspiring conversations, meaningful networking and game-changing opportunities to connect with like-minded women, mentors, investors and industry leaders,” she said.

“This event will be all about breaking barriers, fostering growth, and creating real opportunities for women to thrive. Something incredible is coming, so no matter where you are on your journey, you belong here with GRASSGIRLS growing, rising, and finding strength in the stories we share,” O’Keefe added.

