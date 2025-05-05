Homepage > News > Tech > India showcases first ‘Made in India’ AI server

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

India has announced the launch of its first fully designed artificial intelligence (AI) server, named “Adipoli.” It is manufactured by VVDN Technologies, an Indian company focused on design-led manufacturing with full backward integration. The AI server features eight graphics processing units (GPUs) and has been entirely developed in India, showcasing the nation’s expanding capabilities in cutting-edge electronics and artificial intelligence.

VVDN’s headquarters is in Gurugram, northern India, and its North American headquarters is in Fremont, CA, USA. According to the company’s website, it helps global customers across regions including the U.S., Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan. With 11 research and development (R&D) centres and a team of over 5,000 engineers, VVDN develops next-generation solutions such as AI servers, EV products, cameras, Wi-Fi 7 access points, and more.

Showcasing the AI server, India’s information technology minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said, “This is [an] 8 GPU AI server which is fully designed in India.”

Vaishnaw commended VVDN Technologies for their efforts and described the launch as a significant milestone for the ‘Make in India’ initiative. While inaugurating the company’s Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Line in Manesar, Gurugram, the minister highlighted that electronics manufacturing in India has increased fivefold over the past six years, with exports witnessing a sixfold rise. Calling it one of the most notable achievements of the ‘Make in India’ campaign, Vaishnaw emphasized that the sector now provides employment to over 25 lakh (2.5 million) people and is on track for rapid expansion in the near future.

“Over a period of time, India has developed strong capabilities in electronics design. These capabilities now include products related to the automobile sector, power electronics, signalling, and security systems. Designing and manufacturing of such products is increasingly happening within India, which is a significant achievement under the Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ program,” he told reporters.

Vaishnaw highlighted that India’s commitment to safeguarding intellectual property rights is earning international recognition, strengthening investor confidence and fostering innovation nationwide.

“With the recent addition [of the] electronic component scheme, the depth and scope of development will further expand. Moreover, the reliability of Indian products and the country’s commitment to respecting intellectual property rights are gaining global recognition,” he added.

“As part of the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), this AI server—powered by AMD CPUs and GPUs—has been jointly designed by CDAC Bangalore and VVDN Technologies, and proudly manufactured by VVDN in India,” VVDN said in a LinkedIn post.

“We are honored to contribute to this prestigious national mission, accelerating India’s AI capabilities and strengthening its presence on the global technology landscape,” the company added.

VVDN’s new initiatives

Vaishnaw also inaugurated VVDN Technologies’ state-of-the-art Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Line and Mechanical Innovation Park at the company’s Global Innovation Park in Manesar, Haryana.

The newly inaugurated SMT Line is VVDN’s largest to date and supports PCB sizes up to 850mm x 560mm with an industry-leading speed of 250,000 components per hour.

“It will enable the mass production of high-tech products such as AI servers, networking devices, and motherboards,” the Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Mechanical Innovation Park, spanning 150,000 sq. ft., will house facilities for tool-making, CNC, EDM, and injection molding, creating a fully integrated design-to-production ecosystem. These facilities are expected to generate over 3,000 new skilled jobs, furthering the government’s vision for employment generation and high-tech skilling. These facilities are expected to generate over 3,000 new skilled jobs, furthering the government’s vision for employment generation and high-tech skilling.

The inauguration event serves as a testament to the synergy between progressive government policy and dynamic private sector initiatives, the statement said. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is focused on creating an enabling environment with improved ease of doing business, reliable power supply, world-class infrastructure, and strong institutional support.

During his visit to the facility, Vaishnaw noted the growing strength of India’s design ecosystem, pointing out that the location hosts a team of over 5,000 engineers working on complex, AI-embedded systems.

“India now has the talent not only to manufacture but also to design sophisticated electronic products,” the minister said. He added that this gives the country a significant edge over others lacking in design capability. Vaishnaw also interacted with the engineers and workers of the facility and urged them to continue to work towards boosting the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India.

He also emphasized the importance of indigenously produced tools, stating that India now designs and manufactures design tools domestically—an important leap in achieving technological self-reliance.

Citing the recent deployment of 6,000 AI servers by VVDN, Vaishnaw termed it a milestone that showcases India’s hardware capability. The minister reiterated India’s commitment to building a trusted electronics manufacturing base, anchored in the protection of intellectual property rights, design-led innovation, and diverse rare earth supply chains. He also shared details of a three-tier skilling strategy, which includes basic training, on-site product-specific training, and industry-aligned university courses—especially relevant for high capital-expenditure skills in the sector.

Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme

India recently approved the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme for making India self-reliant in the electronics supply chain. This scheme aims to develop a robust component ecosystem by attracting large investments—both global and domestic—in the electronics component manufacturing ecosystem, increasing domestic value addition by developing capacity and capabilities, and integrating Indian companies with global value chains.

The scheme aims to generate additional direct employment of 91,600 persons and many indirect jobs as well during its tenure. The scheme provides differentiated incentives to Indian manufacturers tailored to overcome specific disabilities for various categories of components and sub-assemblies to acquire technological capabilities and achieve economies of scale.

According to Vaishnaw, while active components are covered under the National Semiconductor Mission, passive components will be supported through the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme. Together, they will complete the bouquet of electronics component manufacturing, making India truly self-reliant.

The minister added that the scheme is expected to significantly boost domestic production, create jobs, and reduce import dependency. He expressed confidence that India’s integrated approach to design, manufacturing, skilling, and trusted innovation will propel the nation to a leadership position in the global electronics landscape.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

Watch: Blockchain, IPv6, AI & 5G will pave the way for the new Internet