India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the Republic of Finland, H.E. Alexander Stubb, reiterated their commitment to strengthen further and deepen their partnership, including in the areas of quantum, advanced telecommunications like 5G and 6G, artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity. In a telephone conversation, both leaders also reviewed the ongoing collaboration between the two countries, including in digitalization, sustainability and mobility.

“Had a fruitful conversation with President Alexander Stubb. Finland is an important partner country in the EU (European Union). We are committed to elevating our ties. Exchanged our perspectives on regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine,” Modi wrote on X.

President Stubb also expressed Finland’s support for closer India-EU relations and the conclusion of a mutually beneficial free trade agreement (FTA) at the earliest, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

In March 2025, India and the European Union collaborated to harness AI in addressing natural disasters and climate change while also strengthening cooperation in semiconductor research and production, secure telecommunications, and cybersecurity. Additionally, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Indian Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed their commitment to concluding a trade agreement by the end of the year. This initiative intends to deepen ties between India and the EU, particularly amid ongoing global trade and political dynamics shifts under the current U.S. administration.

“Had a good phone conversation today with the Prime Minister of India. We discussed, among other things, bilateral relations, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and the geopolitical shifts and their implications for the multilateral system. In these turbulent times, the friendship between Finland and India is more important than ever,” Stubb stated.

Interestingly, India has reportedly been named the “World’s Happiest Country” for 2025, surpassing Finland, according to the latest Ipsos World Happiness Survey conducted across 30 nations. An impressive 88% of Indian respondents described themselves as happy, reflecting a strong sense of positivity and well-being beyond traditional cultural stereotypes. The findings suggest widespread optimism and satisfaction among the Indian population.

India, Denmark discuss trade, global issues

In a parallel development, Indian Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister of Denmark, H.E. Mette Frederiksen, discussed various aspects of bilateral relations as well as global developments during a telephone conversation. The discussion comes at a time when Modi is looking forward to the third India-Nordic Summit scheduled to be held later this year in Norway and his meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen. Modi will participate in the summit alongside the leaders of all five Nordic nations—Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland. The summit will focus on improving collaboration in trade, innovation, Modi will participate in the summit alongside the leaders of all five Nordic nations—Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland. The summit will focus on improving collaboration in trade, innovation, green transition , climate action, the blue economy, and global peace and security, with particular attention to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Glad to speak with PM Mette Frederiksen today. Reaffirmed our strong support for the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and enhancing cooperation across sectors for the benefit of our people. We also discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest,” Modi stated.

India and Denmark are deepening their maritime collaboration as part of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, strongly emphasizing environmentally sustainable maritime practices. The partnership covers key areas, including high-quality shipping standards, maritime education and training, anti-piracy efforts, and the development of green maritime technologies.

“Recalling high-level exchanges between both countries ever since the launch of the Green Strategic Partnership in 2020, the leaders noted the expansion of the Green Strategic Partnership in various fields which have created favorable conditions for Danish investments in India to contribute to green transition. The leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

India and Denmark established diplomatic ties in September 1949, building their relationship on historical connections, shared democratic values, and a mutual commitment to promoting peace and stability both regionally and globally. The partnership reached a new milestone on 28 September 2020, when Prime Minister Modi and Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen held a virtual summit and elevated bilateral relations to a “Green Strategic Partnership.” This framework continues to shape and strengthen the evolving collaboration between the two nations.

According to the Embassy of India in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2023, the overall bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Denmark stood at approximately $5.3 billion, declining from around $6.64 billion in 2022. In comparison, the trade volume was about $4.96 billion in 2021. India’s exports to Denmark, including goods and services, totaled $2.74 billion in 2023, while imports from Denmark were valued at about $2.59 billion.

