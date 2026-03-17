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Hong Kong’s finance and banking sector regulators have launched a generative artificial intelligence (AI) sandbox to encourage collaboration among regulators, financial institutions, and technology firms, with a focus on risk management, anti-fraud measures, customer experience, and “AI vs. AI” strategies.

The ‘GenAI Sandbox++’ was launched in early March by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), the Insurance Authority (IA), and the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA), in collaboration with the city’s digital technology “flagship and AI accelerator” the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited (Cyberport).

The scheme will build on an earlier GenAI Sandbox launched in 2024, which provided a risk-controlled environment for authorized institutions in the banking sector to develop and test innovative AI-based solutions. It also explored AI vs. AI strategies to manage the risks concerning AI adoption, including the use of AI to perform automated quality checks on AI-generated outputs.

According to the SFC, “the strong industry response to the inaugural cohorts” of the 2024 sandbox demonstrated “the significant potential of A.I. technology in enhancing operational efficiency, risk management and customer engagement.”

Therefore, the newly announced Sandbox++ expands this project to cover multiple financial sectors, including banking, securities and capital markets, asset and wealth management, insurance, mandatory provident fund (MPF), and stored value facilities, whilst continuing to advance AI vs. AI strategies to “manage the risks associated with A.I. adoption.”

The HKMA said that participating financial institutions will receive targeted supervisory guidance, technical support, and complimentary access to graphics processing unit (GPU) computing resources at Cyberport’s AI Supercomputing Centre. The aim is to enable participants to develop, pilot, and refine their use cases “in a risk-controlled environment, thereby accelerating responsible AI adoption across Hong Kong’s financial ecosystem.”

By fostering collaboration among regulators, financial institutions, and technology firms, the group behind the initiative hopes to “spark new ideas and cultivate deeper cross-sector and cross-boundary partnerships.” For example, it encourages the development of both sector-specific and cross-sector For example, it encourages the development of both sector-specific and cross-sector AI applications , such as AI-driven insurance underwriting and claims processing, AI-powered tools for handling MPFs—pension funds—and industry-wide use cases such as intelligent customer chatbots and advanced fraud detection systems.

“The launch of the GenAI Sandbox++ marks a significant milestone under our ‘Fintech 2030’ strategy, reinforcing our commitment to building a vibrant ecosystem for responsible innovation,” said Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the HKMA. “By bringing together regulators, financial institutions, and the tech community, we aim to unlock A.I.’s full potential to drive growth, efficiency, and customer-centricity across financial services, further strengthening Hong Kong’s competitiveness as a leading international financial centre.”

This was echoed by Julia Leung, Chief Executive Officer of the SFC, who said that “Expanding the GenA.I. Sandbox to broader capital market participants is a true testament to our collective resolve to drive responsible market innovation and a tech-enabled and future-proof financial market.”

Applications for the sandbox are open until June 30, 2026, with Leung encouraging licensed corporations to “actively participate in this Sandbox to harness the boundless potential of A.I. in enhancing operational efficiency, bolstering resilience and unlocking growth.”

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