While blockchain applications in the medical sector continue their upward push, utilities for smart contracts in healthcare are projected to surpass a market capitalization of $10 billion by 2030.

The report, compiled by Research and Market, anticipates increased growth for the global healthcare smart contracts market, citing several reasons for the market expansion. Currently valued at $3.2 billion, the sector’s growth is expected to reach $10.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%.

Healthcare smart contracts are on-chain digital agreements deployed to automate medical transactions and data exchanges.

According to the 189-page report, the biggest driver for the healthcare smart contract market is the pace of innovation for Web3 technologies. Alongside the rapid improvements, new use cases for smart contracts are powering the steady market toward a $10 billion valuation.

Payment use cases are considered to be the biggest movers for the sectors. By eliminating intermediaries, patients can avoid traditional delays associated with payments while avoiding the pitfalls of fraud and steep fees.

Given its transparency, patients and medical insurance firms will have unrestricted access to cost breakdowns and an immutable record of medical processes. The report highlights the potential for reimbursement models for value-based care with payments revolving around end results for patients.

Another major driver for smart contracts in healthcare is their application in supply chains and compliance with extant regulations. Integration with Internet of Things (IoT) technologies will augment the supply chain use case, coming in handy for tracking temperature-sensitive shipments and verifying the pharmaceutical shipping processes.

Other drives include applications for improving the interoperability processes between healthcare service providers, personalized treatment, adjudication of claims, and automatic sharing of health records within approved parameters.

The U.S. market is expected to be the industry’s leader, closely followed by China and the Asia-Pacific. Per the report, Canada, Germany, and Japan will increase their market share through a string of government regulations and private-public partnerships.

Continuing the streak

Aside from finance, blockchain applications in health are soaring to new levels, reaching an all-time high in 2024. One report projects a $1,029.18 billion market share by 2034, driven by the rise of private blockchains and a new range of healthcare wearables.

India is surging forward with medical applications in the sector that align with the government’s claim to integrate blockchain into every facet of its economy. However, critics point to the potential for data breaches, scalability, and the steep cost of Web3 integrations for small-scale healthcare practitioners.





Estonia open to digital health partnerships with Gulf states

After making significant strides in digital health, Estonia is eyeing partnerships with Gulf states, tipping the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the first country in the region to ally with.

Maria Belovas, Estonia’s Ambassador to the UAE, disclosed the country’s ambition to strengthen its bilateral relationships in the Middle East, focusing on healthcare digitization. Belovas unveiled the plans on the sidelines of Arab Health 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, comprising leading healthcare innovators.

Estonia’s exhibition at the conference features the latest health technologies while unveiling ambitious plans for public-private investments in the local ecosystem. Attendees saw its progress in assistive technology firsthand, allowing visually impaired persons to achieve spatial awareness using tactile feedback.

Representatives of the Northern European country unveiled MDSC Systems, a mobile diagnostic tool tailor-made for disaster zones and remote locations. Belovas disclosed that the offering would come in handy in providing telemedicine services for residents in war-torn regions, given its lightweight design.

Other offerings discussed at the Arab Health 2025 from Estonia include “Migrevention”, a headache diagnostic tool, and an AI-powered risk assessment tool for cardiovascular systems.

“With healthtech solutions from various companies, Estonia’s advancements in AI-driven personalised medicine and integrated healthcare systems are leading the way, cementing its role in shaping the future of global healthcare,” said Reet Reinart-Okugbeni, an executive at Estonia’s Applied Research Programme.

The Estonian delegation unveiled a blockchain-based national health record system outside patient treatments. Belovas added that the offering will be instrumental for Middle Eastern nations, allowing easy data exchange while safeguarding data integrity.

“The most important emerging trends encompass real-time health monitoring, blockchain-secured records, and next-generation telemedicine solutions,” Reinhart-Okugbeni said.

Embracing emerging technologies

Estonia has recently doubled its investment into next-gen technologies, turning its attention to artificial intelligence (AI) and enterprise Web3 use cases. The country has since inked a high-profile deal with the Maldives involving collaboration in AI, renewable energy, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Estonia is proceeding cautiously, clamping down on illicit digital asset service providers and rolling out new rules. Applications currently extend to hospitality, transport, finance, and supply chain, with authorities reiterating support for the digital euro.

