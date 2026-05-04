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Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, aims to issue 95% of its residential digital identities by October. It also mandates government agencies to use artificial intelligence (AI).

On March 31, 2026, Vice Chairman Trương Việt Dũng signed Plan No. 131/KH-UBND, local news outlet Vietnam News reported. The plan outlined that routine and ad hoc reports are not classified as secret and must be filed through the city’s unified reporting system. It also highlighted that 60% of official meetings must be held online and processed electronically with official digital signatures.

The plan no. 131/KH-UBND orders API-first technical, shared data platforms that are security-by-design and calls for a city operations dashboard hosted at the municipal data center. It also mandates that new or upgraded systems be connected to the national LGSP platform and government portals transparently.

Hanoi aims to have 22% of its GRDP digitized and for e-commerce to exceed 17% of total retail sales, while maintaining its top national ranking on the annual E-Business Index. In line with this, the city will support 10,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with low-cost digital tools for AI marketing and accounting. It also plans to apply energy-efficient standards to data centers, cloud services, and procurement, to make its digital infrastructure greener.

In terms of cultural and creative industries, Hanoi plans to convert at least Thăng Long-Hà Nội cultural assets into copyrighted digital IP and back 20–30 digital content projects for commercialization and export.

The capital city of Vietnam will also expand VNeID—the country’s national ID system—across social and digital welfare services. Local authorities claimed that the plan will require studies on the social impacts of digitalization, particularly on the digital divide, AI’s effects on employment, social media risks, and children’s exposure to them.

Egypt to digitally transform its aviation industry

Elsewhere, Egypt is placing digital transformation at the center of its aviation modernization, Daily News Egypt reported on April 22.

Civil Aviation Minister Sameh El-Hefny highlighted a comprehensive plan to modernize and enhance the global competitiveness of the country’s aviation industry during a meeting with the House of Representatives’ tourism and aviation committee. El-Hefny covered a range of key issues, including rising airfares, infrastructure upgrades, fleet expansion, sustainability initiatives, and preparations for the upcoming Hajj season.

During the meeting, El-Hefny pointed to the rollout of a fully digital travel system at Cairo International Airport. In this new system, the Civil Aviation Minister noted significant progress in replacing paper passport cards for Egyptian travelers with a fully digital system developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior. According to the recent news, the system is set for a gradual rollout across other airports.

The digital push extends beyond digitalizing the passenger processing.

As part of a broader modernization strategy, Egypt has planned the construction of Terminal 4 at Cairo International Airport, which is expected to raise the airport’s capacity to over 60 million passengers per year. It will also introduce advanced technologies to enhance the passenger experience and operational efficiency.

El-Hefny also revealed EgyptAir’s fleet expansion plan to add 34 new aircraft by 2030 to 2031, bringing the total fleet to 97 planes. In 2025, the airline ranked 68th in the Skytrax list of the world’s top 100 airlines. At the same time, Air Cairo was identified as a key driver of tourism growth.

Sustainability is also a key priority. In Egypt, solar energy is already being used at Cairo and Alexandria airports, with plans to expand these efforts nationwide. The ministry is also studying establishing a domestic facility to create Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), following global efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Watch: Why using transparent ledger for digital identity ensures trust