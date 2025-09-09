Homepage > News > Business > Google: In just a few days, Filipinos have become the #1 Nano Banana users in the world!

Everyone’s going bananas with the latest image trend from Google’s Gemini! The company shared that the Philippines ranks #1 in the whole world in using the new Nano Banana image generation model in Gemini, with 25.5 million images generated with it in just the past few days.

Eager to jump into trends that involve quick and seamless image generation that’s also deeply personal, Filipinos have been enjoying Nano Banana and how easy it is to use. From featuring themselves in their favorite hobbies and passions to glamming up their pets, loved ones, and much more, it’s clear why Nano Banana has become a hit.

Don’t miss out on the trend and the fun! To start generating your own stunning images with Nano Banana, just follow these easy steps:

Go to https://gemini.google.com. Upload a full-sized photo For the action figure trend, use this prompt: “Using the nano-banana model, design a 1/7 scale commercialized figure of the illustrated character in a realistic style and setting. Position the figure on a computer desk, mounted on a clear circular acrylic base without any text. On the iMac screen, showcase the Blender modeling process of the figure. Beside the monitor, place a TAKARA-TOMY-inspired toy packaging box featuring the original artwork.” Feel free to try out other images and trends by playing around with text and image prompting!

Try it out now and share your Nano Banana creations with us! Tag Google on Facebook and X and we might feature your creation!