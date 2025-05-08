Homepage > News > Business > Global tokenized real estate eyes $4T valuation: Deloitte

A new Deloitte report has tipped the global tokenized real estate market to reach a valuation of $4 trillion by 2035, driven by a raft of factors.

According to the report, the sector is working toward mainstream acceptance from its previous designation as a niche vertical. From its present levels of under $300 billion, the Deloitte report is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% that will result in a $4 trillion market capitalization.

The projected several factors, including the upsides for the broader real estate sector, will power industry growth. Deloitte’s analysts say the tokenized real estate market will receive new players triggered by operational efficiencies, fast settlement times, and the possibilities for blockchain-based financing options.

“Real estate asset tokenization can allow institutional investors to create custom portfolios with tokens that match their investment thesis,” read the report.

Furthermore, Deloitte is pointing to the broader perks of tokenization, noting it offers real estate players automation functionalities. Blockchain’s transparency and immutability, in addition to the broad functionalities of smart contracts, will trigger increased adoption levels for tokenized real estate.

By classification, Deloitte predicts tokenized debt securities to be the biggest growth vertical with a total valuation of $2.39 billion in 2035. On the other hand, private real estate funds will hold a market capitalization of nearly $1 trillion in the same time frame, while the underdeveloped land segment will reach $501 billion in 2035.

“Tokenization can allow for capital generation across the capital stack including debt, equity, and hybrid funding on a single platform,” read the report.

The report highlights two plausible ways for real estate to be tokenized on blockchains. The first involves tokenizing an existing fund or tapping a DeFi lending protocol to issue debt tokens on loans. The second involves issuing funds on-chain via real estate trust deeds, an option recording growing adoption rates.

A surge in real estate tokenization adoption metrics

Alongside the broader acceptance of tokenization, real estate tokenization has recently seen impressive adoption. In Nigeria, the Lagos State government is turning to real estate tokenization to boost revenue while opening the market for retail investors to own a stake in properties via fractional ownership.

Japanese firms have previously explored real estate tokenization use cases, following Israel’s lead in the ecosystem. However, pioneers are wary of the regulatory uncertainty and custody risks associated with the blockchain-based offering.

Citigroup taps stablecoin market capitalization to reach $3.7 trillion

Meanwhile, a new Citigroup report predicts that the global stablecoin market capitalization will hit highs of $3.7 trillion by the end of the decade. Analysts at Citi ( Analysts at Citi ( NASDAQ: C ) are projecting a CAGR of 119% per year for the global stablecoin market capitalization. Currently, the industry’s valuation is around $230 billion, led by industry behemoths like Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC

The projected $3.7 trillion valuation is Citigroup’s bull case scenario, with analysts providing two more conservative estimates. According to Citigroup base case scenario will see stablecoins rise to reach a valuation of $1.6 trillion in 2030, racking up a double-digit CAGR.

Despite two projections above the trillion-dollar mark, Citigroup says the worst case for stablecoin supply by 2030 will be a market capitalization of around $500 billion.

The report notes that U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoins will be the industry leader in 2025 with 90% of the market share, while non-U.S. dollar stablecoins will jostle for a 10% share. Several reasons are in play for the USD’s projected stablecoin dominance, including its first mover advantage and incoming regulatory clarity.

The U.S. is exploring stablecoin regulation in the coming months, which Citigroup says will trigger a demand for new players. As new stablecoin issuers wade into the space in the U.S., the report predicts that issuers will be the biggest holders of U.S. treasuries by the end of the decade.

However, the push toward a triple-digit CAGR for stablecoins will not be easy for the industry. Citigroup name-checks the challenges of unclear regulation, low adoption levels in advanced economies, and a raft of integration issues.

Analysts at Citigroup are hopeful that the capabilities of speed and round-the-clock availability will trigger adoption numbers. Other macroeconomic applications for financial inclusion and hedging against inflation are tipped to move the needle for stablecoin application.

A ChatGPT moment for blockchain technology

Citigroup’s report goes on to tap blockchain to have a ChatGPT year in 2025. The report predicts blockchain adoption to record adoption levels akin to the number reached by the generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot in late 2022.

Blockchain is already recording high adoption levels with governments hinging their national digitization drives on Web3 technologies. China, Vietnam, and Belgium are exploring blockchain-based solutions to improve their digital economies, keeping pace with North America and the rest of Europe.

