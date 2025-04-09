Homepage > News > Business > China, Vietnam, Belgium tap blockchain for innovative solutions

China is rapidly advancing its digitalization efforts, with its latest initiative focused on integrating emerging technologies into public utilities.

One of Asia’s economic powerhouses, China is turning to blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the state of its water management systems. China’s water management faces peculiar challenges stemming from rapid urbanization and aging architecture, problems that authorities say can be solved with more advanced technologies.

The Harbin Institute of Technology is leading the charge with its AI-powered water management systems. The systems have seen action in key metropolises, including Beijing and Shanghai, supporting real-time automation and seamless monitoring.

Experts say the potential for predictive analysis and spotting contaminants in the water supply before they snowball into a crisis are real benefits of AI-powered systems. Furthermore, the systems offer predictive maintenance functionalities including early detection of leaks and water savings capabilities.

When combined with blockchain technology, the AI-powered water management systems have the capacity to indicate higher levels of supply chain transparency. Several regions in China are considering turning to blockchain for water rights trading, eyeing immutability and transparency functionalities.

Blockchain’s inherent decentralization is being seen as an incentive for water management boards to integrate Web3-based solutions in their offerings. For one, experts say it will foster sustainable and optimized distribution of resources while encouraging ethical standards across the board.

Other water management solutions of the same kind will be displayed at Watertech China from June 4-6. Dubbed as the world’s largest water exhibition focused on process, drinking, and wastewater solutions, the event will take place over an impressive 190,000 square meters with nearly 2,500 ecosystem players from 100 regions and countries are expected to participate.

Attendees of Watertech China 2025 will have first-hand access to a range of AI and blockchain-powered products for consumer and enterprise use.

Despite China’s ban on digital assets, tokens minted on-chain, it did little to slow its integration of blockchain into all sectors of its economy, with the government leveraging it to improve public utilities for citizens, including digital IDs and finance via its digital yuan.

AI has an even bigger impact on China’s digital transformation as it eyes efficiency and productivity at scale. Several regional sectors, including agriculture, health, robotics, and education, have began incorporating AI into their operations, while major cities splurge funds on research and development to further innovate.

Vietnam, Belgium harness emerging technologies

As climate change issues continue to rage on, Vietnamese and Belgian institutes have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to improve collaboration in key areas that will see both parties leverage emerging technologies. The Vietnam Institute of Meteorology, Hydrology, and Climate Change (IMH) and Belgium's Flemish Institute for Technological Research (VITO) are collaborating on technology initiatives to combat global climate change.

The two institutions inked the deal in Hanoi following Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde’s official state visit to Vietnam. A close look at the finer print of the deal will see the IMH and VITO explore emerging technologies in the fight against climate change.

The IMH and VITO will partner on utilizing advanced solutions in urban climate research and circular economy development. Furthermore, the report namechecks advanced cooperation in water resource management and regulating greenhouse gas emissions.

While specific details are sparse, the IMH and VITO have their sights set on using emerging technologies to enhance scientific processes. Both organizations have indicated that their collaboration will involve AI, Big Data, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The integration of these technologies are expected to create solutions for smart cities, enhance disaster warnings, and initiate innovative practices for smart agriculture, fisheries, and energy.

Currently, VITO’s Director of Water and Energy Transition, Leen Govaerts, disclosed a flood management project for prone areas in Vietnam. In her keynote address, Govaerts confirmed VITO’s plan to ensure clear technology transfer and explore new funding avenues to Vietnam as part of its commitment to the MoU.

Apart from their research, both parties say they will champion the upskilling of employees with emerging technology leaning on courses and exchange programs. Furthermore, parties pledge to keep all lines of communications open, setting benchmarks for each project before commencement.

This is not the first time that the IMH and VITO will be collaborating as both parties inked a deal to collaborate on urban climate services.

Vietnam is emerging as a regional leader for AI and blockchain in recent weeks, given Hong Kong and Singapore a run for their money. The renewed enthusiasm comes from the introduction of a blockchain roadmap for Vietnam, which outlines plans to become the industry leader by 2030.

The country’s largest city, Ho Chi Minh, has announced plans to invest 3% of its annual budget on emerging technologies including blockchain and AI. In one use case, key players in the food sector are turning to blockchain to confirm the authenticity of halal certifications in the country.

