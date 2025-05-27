Homepage > News > Business > Gates Foundation strikes deal with Odisha for agri solutions

In a significant step toward transforming agriculture, the Gates Foundation, co-created by Bill Gates, has entered into a strategic partnership with the provincial government of Odisha in eastern India. The agreement reportedly formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), focuses on fostering growth in sectors such as artificial intelligence-based agricultural solutions, precision farming techniques, sustainable practices for climate resilience, and boosting the productivity of dairy and fisheries.

The newly inked MoU outlines a long-term collaboration that aims to provide technical expertise, support cutting-edge research, and implement innovative solutions directly in the field. The initiative is led by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment (DAFE) and the Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department (FARDD). Together, they aim to scale science-led, practical interventions that advance the principles of Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) across Odisha.

This collaboration between the Gates Foundation, DAFE, and FARDD is expected to bolster Odisha’s digital agriculture infrastructure. Among the key priorities are expanding digital services for farmers, strengthening market and export linkages, promoting crop diversification, and encouraging the adoption of agri-tech innovations. The initiative also aims to advance inclusive livestock development, focusing on gender equity and climate resilience. Together, these efforts are expected to create a more adaptive, technologically enabled, and farmer-centric agricultural landscape in Odisha.

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo described the MoU as a crucial step toward equipping Odisha’s agricultural sector for the challenges of the future. He emphasized the state government’s ongoing commitment to leveraging innovation, global expertise, and collaborative models to ensure tangible benefits for farmers across Odisha.

“This is not the first time that this MoU has been signed with the Gates Foundation. This is the third time…This is mainly being done to improve the livelihood of the farming and fisheries sectors. Both these sectors have benefited from the Gates Foundation,” he said.

Alkesh Wadhwani, Director of Poverty Alleviation at the Gates Foundation, reportedly expressed enthusiasm about deepening ties with the state, particularly in agriculture and allied sectors. He noted that the partnership strengthens a shared vision for a more resilient and inclusive agricultural framework. According to him, this new alliance can potentially harness innovation at scale, positioning Odisha as a leader in sustainable agri-development. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary of DAFE, described the agreement as a convergence point for scientific knowledge, forward-thinking policy, and strategic partnerships. He underscored the role of Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary of DAFE, described the agreement as a convergence point for scientific knowledge, forward-thinking policy, and strategic partnerships. He underscored the role of digital platforms in translating global best practices into localized agricultural solutions.

Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Principal Secretary of FARDD, noted that the partnership is expected to significantly enhance the livestock and fisheries sectors by incorporating data analytics and scientific tools into policy refinement and service delivery.

Coinciding with the MoU signing, the Government of Odisha and the Gates Foundation jointly launched the Climate Smart Agriculture Alliance Odisha. This multi-stakeholder initiative brings together government departments, research bodies, startups, non-governmental organizations, farmer collectives, and private enterprises. The alliance seeks to fast-track the adoption of climate-resilient agricultural technologies and methodologies through a coordinated and collaborative approach.

The Gates Foundation has been working closely with both national and state-level governments in India, along with a range of partners, to address critical challenges such as healthcare, sanitation, gender equity, agricultural advancement, and financial inclusion for marginalized communities. The Foundation’s efforts focus on developing and scaling innovative solutions that improve the reach and effectiveness of essential services, particularly in key Indian provinces like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. In addition, the Foundation supports targeted initiatives in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra, with programs aimed at improving sanitation, promoting sustainable agriculture, advancing gender equality, and expanding access to digital financial tools.

In March, Bill Gates, best known for co-founding the software company Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), said that during his visit to Odisha last year, he observed farmers utilizing AI-driven tools to forecast weather, select crops, and minimize disease threats.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how much better those tools have gotten in the short time since,” Gates said.

Simultaneously, in March, the Gates Foundation entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the provincial government of Andhra Pradesh (AP) in southern India to advance the use of technology in various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and education.

