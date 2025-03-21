Homepage > News > Business > Bill Gates lauds India’s achievements in AI, technology

Bill Gates, best known for co-founding the software company Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), is “heading back to India” to work on what’s next for India and the Gates Foundation.

This will be Gates’ third visit in three years. This visit is also significant because, as the foundation marks its 25th anniversary, its Board of Trustees is meeting in the Global South for the first time.

“India is the right place for this milestone. The foundation has been working in the country for more than two decades, partnering with the government, researchers, and entrepreneurs to improve health and development,” Gates said in a LinkedIn post.

“Today, India is home to some of the most impactful programs we’ve contributed to, from disease eradication and sanitation to women’s empowerment and digital financial services. This trip will give me a chance to see what’s working, what’s changing, and what’s next—for India and the foundation,” he added.

While in India, Gates said he would meet government leaders, scientists, and philanthropists who would shape the future of health and development in the country. He will visit innovators who are working on solutions that could help Indians and people around the world. Gates also intends to see how the foundation’s work “fits into this bigger story” and how Indian-led efforts can be supported to improve lives.

According to Gates, India is making significant strides in its battle against tuberculosis (TB) by harnessing local leadership, innovative approaches, and data-driven insights. Despite having the highest TB burden globally, the country’s focus on new diagnostic methods, AI-based detection tools, and enhanced treatment strategies is speeding up efforts to eliminate the disease.

“Indian companies are making TB tests that could be game-changing across Africa. They’re developing AI models that could help farmers across Asia. And they’re proving that digital technology can make healthcare work better for everyone, especially the most vulnerable,” Gates said. A report by Spherical Insights & Consulting projects that the healthcare AI market could increase in value from $1.5 billion to $29.8 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.84% during the forecast period. The medical image analysis and diagnostics sector is set to drive most of this growth. Currently the dominant segment, it is expected to maintain its leading position, outpacing other areas such as patient monitoring and predictive analytics.

“Beyond health, India is also at the forefront of digital transformation. I’ve written before about how digital public infrastructure (DPI)—like Aadhaar and India’s digital payments system—has made it easier for millions of people to access banking, healthcare, and government services,” Gates wrote.

“Now, India is using AI-powered DPI tools to help rural health workers improve early disease detection, optimize pregnancy care, and manage patient data more effectively,” he pointed out.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing agriculture across India. Gates said that during his visit to the Indian state of Odisha last year, he observed farmers utilizing AI-driven tools to forecast weather, select crops, and minimize disease threats.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how much better those tools have gotten in the short time since,” Gates said.

In 2024, the South Asian nation approved roughly $1.24 billion for the IndiaAI Mission, slated over five years, to boost the country’s AI ecosystem. The investment comes when India aims to become a $5 trillion economy by 2027-2028 and the world’s third-biggest economy, with AI and blockchain as key catalysts.

“What makes India’s progress so transformative, though, is that it doesn’t just benefit India. During India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, Prime Minister Modi declared his intent to make Indian innovations and know-how available to solve development problems globally. And that’s exactly what is happening. The solutions being developed there, from vaccine manufacturing to AI-powered diagnostics, are being shared with the world,” Gates pointed out.

“I always leave India inspired. I know this trip will be no different,” Gates added.

