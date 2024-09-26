Homepage > News > Business > Filipino visionaries use blockchain for data control

In a world where data is becoming the most valuable commodity, two Filipino visionaries are revolutionizing how individuals control and benefit from their digital footprint. Harvard and MIT graduates Art Abal and Anna Kazlauskas have co-founded VANA, a blockchain platform that aims to democratize data ownership and empower individuals, especially in emerging markets like the Philippines.

The rise of enterprise blockchain technology in the data economy

Enterprise blockchain technology is rapidly becoming an essential tool for handling data in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Unlike traditional, centralized data systems controlled by a few corporations, blockchain allows for decentralized data ownership, ensuring that data is managed transparently and securely.

(From Left to Right) Vana founders Art Abal and Anna Kazlauskas

In the context of artificial intelligence (AI), which relies heavily on vast datasets, enterprise blockchain can help individuals reclaim ownership of their data and participate meaningfully in the AI economy. VANA’s founders believe blockchain technology can level the playing field, ensuring fair compensation for data contributions and promoting a more equitable digital ecosystem.

The legal mind behind data governance

Abal’s journey from the offices of a global law firm to shaping national policy in Timor-Leste has uniquely positioned him to rethink how data governance should function in the AI age. His experience advising governments on building institutions from scratch, particularly in Timor-Leste, laid the groundwork for his approach to VANA’s decentralized data platform.

“In my legal career, particularly while advising on the formation of Timor-Leste, I focused on designing institutions that ensure fairness and equality for everyone. These principles translate directly into my approach to data governance,” Abal explained.

“Data today is heavily centralized, leading to biased outcomes like algorithms that prioritize consumerism over societal good. If we apply governance models that are cooperative and collaborative, like those I helped design for governments, we can unlock the true potential of data,” he said.

Abal told CoinGeek in an email interview that he sees VANA as a platform that can democratize data ownership, particularly in regions like the Philippines, where data is often exploited without users benefiting. “Emerging markets are large data producers, but their data is difficult to track and monetize fairly. If VANA succeeds, it could level the playing field by allowing data from these regions to be used to create technology that directly benefits them,” he added.

Empowering the Philippines with blockchain

The Philippines is one of the world’s most active internet and social media users, producing vast amounts of data daily. However, as Kazlauskas points out, this data is often underutilized or exploited by large corporations, leaving individuals with little to no benefit. VANA aims to change that narrative by giving Filipinos the power to own and monetize their data.

“Data should be treated as a financial asset, as every individual generates valuable data daily without compensation,” Kazlauskas told CoinGeek. “Generative AI has demonstrated the immense value of data, and VANA enables people in emerging markets like the Philippines to leverage their data as a source of income and empowerment.”

Kazlauskas’s background in blockchain and financial inclusion, mainly through her work at Celo—a blockchain platform focused on making financial tools accessible—shaped her vision for VANA.

“My work at Celo focused on inclusion, ensuring that everyone, particularly those in typically overlooked markets, could access blockchain technology. This experience shaped my vision for VANA as a platform that prioritizes accessibility and empowers the masses to drive change,” she explained.

Overcoming challenges in the decentralized data economy

One of the biggest challenges that VANA faces is educating the public about the value of their data. “Many users are unaware of their data’s worth because they’ve been conditioned to give it away for free to platforms like Facebook,” Abal observed. “At VANA, we’re demonstrating that data can be monetized and used to create personal AI agents, helping people understand its true value.”

Kazlauskas echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of collective action. “While individual data may have limited value, combining data from many people creates a powerful, valuable asset for AI. Traditionally, this aggregation was centrally controlled by institutions, data brokers, or governments. VANA’s blockchain foundation empowers individuals by decentralizing this process, allowing communities to collectively monetize their data through tokenized datasets.”

Privacy and security concerns are another hurdle, but Abal said they offer a solution. “Our decentralized network provides optimal security and traceability, allowing users to monitor their data throughout the ecosystem,” Abal said. “This helps users recognize the economic and personal value of their data, shifting the conversation from passive privacy protection to active control over data’s destiny.”

Building technology for communities

VANA’s founders believe that inclusive AI requires localized, real-world data that reflects the diversity of the global population. Kazlauskas’s experience in emerging markets through the MIT Media Lab, where she and Abal initially collaborated on a TOCA project, proved the potential for grassroots participation in the AI economy.

“TOCA launched in Cebu and Manila, and we saw firsthand how people in low-income areas could contribute to AI development by labeling data on their phones. This success confirmed the Philippines’ potential to be a key player in the future of AI,” Kazlauskas said. “VANA builds on this by enabling Filipinos to take control of their data and become active participants in the AI-driven economy.”

Abal’s work in impact sourcing and AI governance further underscores this commitment. “AI development today is a centralizing force because it relies on significant capital. But the key input—data—comes from millions of individuals worldwide. VANA aims to democratize this by allowing people to contribute their data, earn from it, and share in the benefits of AI technology,” he explains.

A new paradigm for AI and data ownership

As AI becomes more integrated into everyday life, the need for equitable data ownership models is more critical than ever.

“Decentralization is crucial for the future of AI,” Kazlauskas stressed. “As AI impacts every aspect of our lives, its immense power must be distributed among all contributors, especially data providers. VANA’s commitment to data ownership is the first step toward ensuring a fair and equitable AI-driven future where the benefits are shared by all.”

Vision for the future

Abal and Kazlauskas are committed to pushing the boundaries of data ownership and AI. Their goal is clear: to create a more inclusive digital economy where everyone can benefit from their own data, especially those in emerging markets like the Philippines.

“We envision a future where data is no longer a resource exploited by a few but a tool for empowerment,” Abal said. “By democratizing data ownership, VANA is helping to create a fairer, more equitable world where individuals can take control of their digital identities and shape the future of technology.”

At the BSV ecosystem, many believe that blockchain can make AI more trustworthy. nChain’s Research Director, Alessio Pagani, sees that the era of decentralized internet will only be possible with the fusion of blockchain and AI. In an interview with CoinGeek Backstage, Pagani explained that “We need to Trust AI,” and for that to happen, the two technologies must have a beneficial relationship.

Sharing the same sentiments, Somi Arian, founder and CEO of InPeak, believes AI can supercharge Web3 adoption.

“Blockchain can bring that transparency that AI desperately needs, and AI can bring a level of acceptability to blockchain,” she said at the sidelines of the London Blockchain Conference 2024.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

