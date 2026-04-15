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Countries like Egypt and Uzbekistan are accelerating their digital transformation efforts, with Egypt building an executive committee and Uzbekistan collaborating with ZTE Corporation to lead the initiative.

Egypt taking significant steps toward its digital transformation journey

Egypt is committed to forming an executive committee to accelerate the digital transformation and streamline procedures across its ministry bodies, while also reducing service times for investors, the country’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Farid Saleh, said, according to a Daily News Egypt report.

The committee, which is planned to include representatives from all affiliated entities, will be tasked with coordinating and implementing digital plans to integrate services.

Farid Saleh directed the completion of a comprehensive audit and database cleanup to build on a unified management framework. This aims to produce data to support decision-making and improve the user experience by linking departments. He also emphasized the need for global and regional developments to support “constant monitoring and analysis” of trading and supply chains.

“The primary goal is to maintain the stability of the investment environment and ensure the efficient flow of services to investors and exporters, while limiting any negative repercussions that external variables may impose on economic activity,” Farid Saleh said.

The minister also highlighted resource conservation, such as the transition to remote work for eligible sectors. He stated that this shift is intended to increase operational efficiency and institutional sustainability without compromising service quality or speed.

The meeting included heads of the General Authority for Investment (GAFI), the Egypt Expo & Convention Authority, the Egyptian Trade Representation Office, and the Cotton Arbitration and Testing General Organisation, as well as representatives from the Trade Agreements sector and the Foreign Trade Training Center. Uzbekistan partners with global leading tech solution

Elsewhere in Central Asia, the Republic of Uzbekistan has partnered with ZTE Corporation, an integrated information and communication technology solutions provider, to modernize the country’s telecommunication infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies, ZTE posted on April 7.

The partnership was announced at the Mobile World Congress 2026, attended by H.E. Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Mr. Xie Junshi, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of ZTE; and other key leaders in the company.

Key aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) include developing the country’s data center infrastructure, enhancing high-speed broadband connectivity, and possibly launching digital services in Uzbekistan.

“Our meeting with ZTE’s leadership at MWC is a testament to the dynamic development of our bilateral cooperation. Uzbekistan is committed to becoming a regional digital hub, and partnerships with global technology leaders like ZTE are crucial for this transformation. The Memorandum we have signed today lays a solid foundation for modernizing our telecom infrastructure and introducing innovative services that will directly benefit our citizens and economy,” Shermatov said.

Uzbekistan has been exploring the use of digital currency, and in 2024, it became a leader in its adoption. According to RISE Research, the country climbed 54 places in global rankings to secure the thirty-third position. Previously, Uzbekistan had fallen behind regional leaders in Web3 adoption, but in 2024, its situation changed dramatically.

Apart from digital currency, the nation has also been looking at digital payments; however, in 2025, Uzbekistan faced several roadblocks, such as cybersecurity limitations and low financial literacy, which pose risks for early adopters and leave a portion of rural residents unaware of the benefits of digital payments.

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