Homepage > News > Business > Dubai approves global digital wallets for government payments

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Dubai’s authorities have expanded government payment options to include digital wallets as part of efforts to improve public service delivery for residents.

The Dubai Department of Finance (DOF) announced an expansion across all Government of Dubai entities, providing new payment options for government service fees, according to a report. The new digital wallet option will be open to residents, corporate entities, and tourists visiting the Emirates, with plans underway to extend it across the UAE.

Under the extension, individuals and enterprises can pay government fees using Apple Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL), Google Pay (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Samsung Pay (NASDAQ: SSNLF), WeChat Pay, RuPay, and Diners. The new functionality will support payments via India’s UPI, Soft POS, and a raft of Tap to Pay offerings.

Users can make payments via DubaiPay and the DubaiNow app, with a commercial rollout scheduled before the end of 2025. DOF Director General Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh described the move as a watershed moment in Dubai’s quest to run a cashless government, a necessary step to improve transparency in public services.

Others are pointing to the perks of convenience for residents and enterprises from making government fee payments from a raft of options. In particular, experts are tipping the integration of global digital wallets as having the biggest impact on tourists and expatriates visiting Dubai.

Apart from reducing reliance on cash, the new payment options will strengthen Dubai’s quest for full financial inclusion while supporting the growth of its digital economy. The initiative is part of the broader Dubai Cashless Strategy, which aims to reduce cash-based transactions to less than 10% by the end of 2026.

Already, Dubai’s government has unveiled a raft of initiatives to achieve its objectives. In mid-October, the DOF struck a partnership with the Dubai Police to improve digital payments, building on the previous successes.

Digital payments surge in the UAE

Led by Dubai, digital payments in the UAE have reached an all-time high, driven by government support and changing consumer behavior. One study ranked the UAE as the regional leader in digital payments in the Middle East, as consumers and merchants embrace stablecoins and other digital assets for domestic and cross-border payments.

A Chainalysis report noted that the UAE recorded 42% year-on-year growth in digital assets, with residents holding $30 billion worth of assets. Meanwhile, digital assets utility surged in popularity during the Eid celebrations, but UAE authorities are angling to float a central bank digital currency (CBDC) to offer residents more payment options.

Back to the top ↑

Uzbekistan’s HUMO collaborates with Alipay+ for improved cross-border payments

In other news, Uzbekistan’s national payment system, HUMO, has received advanced support from Alipay+ in a partnership expected to revolutionize cross-border payments for tourists. HUMO users will be able to make cross-border QR payments across Alipay+’s global merchant ecosystem using Uzbekistan’s local currency, the som. Octobank’s Octomobile app has become the first Uzbek e-wallet to integrate with Alipay+, with experts predicting an avalanche of similar integrations before the end of the year. HUMO users will be able to make cross-border QR payments across Alipay+’s global merchant ecosystem using Uzbekistan’s local currency, the som. Octobank’s Octomobile app has become the first Uzbek e-wallet to integrate with Alipay+, with experts predicting an avalanche of similar integrations before the end of the year.

The partnership will allow Uzbekistan travelers to make payments using the som in countries with an Alipay+ presence. Flowing from the integration, Uzbek tourists in China, the UAE, the U.S., Kazakhstan, and Thailand will sidestep the requirement of switching between payment platforms and making currency conversions.

Apart from changing the game for tourists, HUMO’s partnership with Alipay+ offers a raft of benefits for Uzbek merchants. SMEs in the Central Asian country will be able to accept payments from Alipay+ connected wallets, expanding their reach to millions of international customers.

A bird’s-eye view reveals that the partnership with Alipay+ will have far-reaching effects on Uzbekistan’s push for digitization. Pundits are urging residents to adopt HUMO cards and mobile applications, potentially signaling a major pivot away from cash-based transactions.

Despite the upsides, the move still faces significant headwinds for a seamless implementation. On the consumer side, key sector players will have to ramp up digital literacy and cybersecurity awareness to curb scammers’ operations.

Meanwhile, pundits are pointing to cross-border fees and exchange rates as potential pitfalls in the path to mass adoption.

Alipay+ is on a red-hot streak of partnerships, inking deals with national payment solutions in line with its lofty ambitions to support global digitization. The Chinese payment giant has introduced Alipay+ Voyager, an AI-powered travel assistant embedded in digital wallets to deliver tailor-made travel experiences.

Back to the top ↑

Digital payment market surges to unprecedented levels

Global digital payments have spiked since 2020, buoyed by changing consumer habits, digital assets, and heightened enterprise adoption. One report forecast that the B2B digital payment market would reach a market capitalization of $27 trillion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%.

Meanwhile, pundits are tipping the U.S. digital payments to surpass $3.8 trillion by the end of the year. Experts are forecasting similar growth spurts for digital payments in Africa but warn of an accompanying spike in fraud cases.

Back to the top ↑

Watch: Enabling BSV Payments to major retailers with Lorien Gamaroff of Centbee