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Australia’s banking sector is facing mounting pressure to upgrade its cybersecurity measures as rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are outpacing existing safeguards, according to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).

The country’s financial regulator recently flagged growing concerns about the country’s security frameworks in a letter to financial institutions seen by Reuters, claiming that systems are struggling to keep up with AI technologies, which have grown more sophisticated in recent years.

APRA stated that while AI systems, particularly those capable of advanced coding and analysis, may significantly improve banking processes as economies transition to a digital future, they could also accelerate cyber threats.

“The AI revolution presents tremendous opportunities for banks, insurers and superannuation trustees to deliver improved efficiency and enhanced customer services. We are already beginning to see these benefits materialise. But we cannot be blind to the risks of such powerful technology – whether in our own hands or the hands of those with malign intent,” APRA member Therese McCarthy Hockey said.

The fresh warning comes amid heightened scrutiny of so-called “frontier AI” models, including those developed by Anthropic, one of the handful of companies dominating the global AI race. One such system causing concern among regulators is Claude Mythos, due to its advanced coding capabilities that could enable malicious actors to detect and exploit vulnerabilities, Reuters reported.

Despite increasing awareness about the evolving risk landscape, the financial regulator said many of these banking institutions are still adapting their internal capabilities. It found that boards and senior leadership teams are still in the early stages of developing the technical expertise needed to effectively oversee threats tied to AI.

“APRA has heard clear recognition from regulated entities of the need for a step change in ​cyber practices and a continuing uplift in capabilities to protect IT assets in an evolving threat environment,” the regulator said.

Apart from the sluggish development of technical literacy, APRA pointed out that the banking sector’s reliance on third-party AI vendors is raising concerns because of its tendency to create gaps in understanding how such tools might be misused or manipulated.

After releasing the findings of its supervisory review conducted late last year, APRA said collaboration between government agencies and tech firms is being promoted to better understand and address potential vulnerabilities associated with advanced and emerging technologies. “In the meantime, APRA will continue engaging with government agencies, entities and peer regulators, domestically and overseas, to assess the implications of these technological advancements to ensure the ongoing safety and resilience of the financial system,” Hockey added. “In the meantime, APRA will continue engaging with government agencies, entities and peer regulators, domestically and overseas, to assess the implications of these technological advancements to ensure the ongoing safety and resilience of the financial system,” Hockey added.

Defying AI fears

Despite these warnings, an industry representative maintains that banks are prepared for AI-related cyber attacks.

“Australian banks maintain strong cyber security defences, investing billions each year to ensure their systems remain secure and can shield against potential threats,” said Simon Birmingham, chief executive of the Australian Banking Association.

Beyond Australia, the implications of AI adoption are expected to ripple across the broader Asia-Pacific financial system, with S&P Global projecting the influence of AI in the credit profiles of financial institutions over the next one to five years.

However, it noted that while large banking institutions are well-positioned to absorb this transition, smaller players and non-banking firms could face uneven impacts.

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