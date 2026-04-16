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The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) will no longer be limited to supporting government and private companies’ operations, as China unveils an action plan that will provide universal AI literacy across society by 2030 through a state-wide education reform.

China’s “AI Plus Education” action plan will target teaching professionals, with plans laid out to incorporate AI technology into teacher qualification exams and certifications.

This means educators will need to go beyond traditional teaching methods and be comfortable using AI to be certified.

The move is expected to be beneficial for teachers as AI gradually becomes a critical piece in China’s digital future. It is also part of the government’s effort to promote widespread AI adoption among younger generations.

Details of the action plan, as reported by Global Times last week, include using AI to improve efficiency in the education sector by supporting teachers with their workload, including assignment management, quality assurance, and tutoring.

Simultaneously, the Chinese government will integrate AI into local curricula to further expose primary and secondary students, as well as university students. Different regions will be mandated to craft clear guidelines on what students should learn about AI, what topics to cover, and how much time should be spent on it at each grade level.

AI lessons will also be applied to after-school activities, study tours, and other practical learning activities.

With the global job market evolving at the same pace as technology, China believes everyone needs a basic understanding of AI to help students prepare for a future where AI is everywhere.

While it is only recently that some advanced countries have taken an interest in AI integration, China has been laying the groundwork for this technology as far back as the 13th Five-Year Plan a decade ago, according to a Xinhua report.

Since then, China has been rapidly expanding its AI ecosystem, with a Stanford University study ranking the country in 2024 as the second-largest economy in terms of AI advancement after the United States.

By the end of 2025, China had more than 6,000 AI firms, with the sector projected to have surpassed 1.2 trillion yuan (about $174 billion).

Despite this progress, China still encounters a shortage of AI talents, and the Chinese government is betting on the AI Plus Education to help address this.

“As AI technologies evolve quickly and integrate with a wide range of industries, there is a growing need for interdisciplinary professionals who combine technical expertise with an understanding of real-world applications,” said Zhang Changqing, professor of AI at Tianjin University.

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