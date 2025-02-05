Homepage > News > Business > CERTIHASH sees secure, efficient government with blockchain

A fast, scalable blockchain network can play a key role in safeguarding America’s critical infrastructure, says SmartLedger‘s Bryan Daugherty. With the new Trump administration on a quest to find new efficiencies and taking a clear technology-centric approach to solving problems, Daugherty believes the time is ripe for the BSV blockchain to highlight its strengths.

SmartLedger’s CERTIHASH is proposing several solutions, one of which is a proof-of-concept (PoC) “DOGE Dashboard” designed to track progress at the administration’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The dashboard logs cost savings in areas such as Federal service processing times, fraud and data breach prevention, and energy efficiency, as well as real-time blockchain transaction and Web3 adoption statistics.

The DOGE Dashboard also tracks cost savings associated with several “Digital Transformation” measures. These include tax processing, smart city infrastructure, digital IDs, healthcare, and those associated with IT/economic security.

BSV’s speed, low costs, and unbounded scaling capacity would be essential in maintaining data integrity, confidentiality, and availability. Other networks have also recognized the opportunity and are attempting to capitalize on this new alignment of government goals and blockchain features.

It’s set to be a competition that pits the loudest voices and deepest lobbying pockets against superior capabilities and creative messaging. Thankfully, the latter two qualities are ascending as populations grow tired of mainstream media talking points and have access to alternative information sources that poke through the big-money-funded narratives.

Savings through data integrity and cybersecurity

CERTIHASH, particularly its Sentinel Node cybersecurity suite, provides real-time, immutable monitoring and rapid detection of network anomalies, up to 720 times faster than other methods available. Daugherty recently described the security challenges and potential blockchain-based solutions in a series of X posts to get the administration’s attention.

Developed in conjunction with IBM (NASDAQ: IBM) and launched three years ago, Sentinal Node had logged 56 million network snapshots for its users (all recorded immutably on the BSV blockchain) as of November 2024.

CERTIHASH and its DOGE-lobbying plans

“I truly believe we are in the best position we’ve been in for five years to bring BSV to true enterprise and government adoption,” Daugherty told CoinGeek.

He has several years of experience as a lobbyist to back up this claim, and he’s appeared as a speaker at numerous committee hearings at the state and federal levels. CERTIHASH has been in contact with representatives from the DOGE but is waiting for the department to finish setting up its offices before a face-to-face meeting is possible. However, he anticipates meeting with them in the coming month and said he looks forward to presenting the BSV blockchain’s advantages in solving key issues.

Until then, it’s a matter of leveraging social media reach—something that has also grown in strength over the past few years—to share ideas on how enterprise-grade technologies can bring about society’s great digital transformation more efficiently.

“As for the (DOGE) Dashboard, I felt compelled to put my new coding skills to work and create a quick example as these concepts and ideas are many times difficult to imagine. While it serves as a demo of what is possible, we are building a much more robust AI-powered dashboard with live data from data.gov and blockchain metrics that will be available to the public in the future (similar to the U.S. Debt Clock).”

Daugherty and his team also plan to keep up their in-person appearances wherever governments show curiosity about blockchain solutions.

“I’m really excited to bring these ideas to our upcoming demo days this year. This includes our February 6th Demo Day in the Virginia State Capitol. As you may remember, we had an incredible turnout during our DC (Blockchain) Demo Day last year and are already planning another for this year.”

