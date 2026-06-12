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Canada’s largest week-long gathering of conferences, networking events, and community experiences.

TORONTO, ON – Canada Crypto Week returns July 20–26, 2026, for its sixth year, bringing together dozens of events across Canada focused on cryptocurrency, digital assets, and artificial intelligence. The week connects entrepreneurs, builders, investors, and institutions through a diverse lineup of events taking place across the country.

The flagship event of Canada Crypto Week is Blockchain Futurist Conference, Canada’s largest Web3 and AI event. Taking place July 21–22 at Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana Pool Bar in Toronto, the conference attracts thousands of attendees and serves as the hub for many of the week’s featured events and experiences.



Canada Crypto Week kicks off with Web3TO Toronto Conference 2026. Taking place on July 20, 2026, the event brings together the Web3 community for a full day of insights on the future of the industry.



Returning to Canada Crypto Week, Cayman Finance will host its annual Rum Bar Cayman Experience in the VIP Cabana Area on July 21 and 22. The activation gives VIP attendees an opportunity to experience Cayman hospitality, connect with companies from the Cayman Islands, and learn more about doing business in one of the world’s leading financial jurisdictions.

A key addition to this year’s conference is the Compliance Breakfast on July 22, 2026. Presented by VerifyVASP, Inca Digital, XReg Consulting, Crystal Intelligence, and Cloudburst Technologies, the invite-only event brings together regulators, policymakers, compliance leaders, and industry executives for meaningful discussions on digital assets, AI, regulation, and the future of innovation.

Another popular event is Agentic Day presented by Hello Agentic on July 21, 2026. The dedicated afternoon program explores the future of AI agents and autonomous intelligence, bringing together innovators building the next generation of agentic AI.

This year’s lineup includes:

Agentic Day presented by Hello Agentic

Cayman Finance Rum Bar Experience

Compliance Breakfast by VerifyVASP, Inca Digital, XReg Consulting, Crystal Intelligence, & Cloudburst

Invest Hong Kong Workshop: The Global Hub for Digital Assets

Pudgy Penguins Vibes Card Game Event

SheFi Morning Social at ETHWomen

House of Intelligence: Where Institutions Meet Web3 by House of ZK

AWIC Facilitated Networking presented by the Association for Women in Cryptocurrency

Whitepaper Reading Sessions by Whitepaper Reading Club

Book Signings with Amanda Wick, Audrey Nesbitt, and Annelise Osborne

ETHToronto presented by Autheo

The 5th Annual ETHWomen

Bored Ape Meetup

Doginal Dogs VibeZone

Solana VibeStation

Canada Crypto Week is made possible through the support of sponsors, community organizations, and media partners from across the industry. Stablecorp and QCAD joins as a leading sponsor as the Official Stablecoin Partner of Canada Crypto Week, supporting the growth and adoption of digital assets in Canada. CryptoNomads supports Canada Crypto Week as a sponsor, helping connect global Web3 professionals and digital nomads through its worldwide network. CCN (Crypto Citizens Network) will be conducting live interviews and capturing insights from some of the leading voices across Web3 during the week.



“Canada Crypto Week is where Canada’s Web3, digital asset, and AI communities come together to connect, collaborate, and build the future,” said Tracy Leparulo, Founder of Canada Crypto Week.

To view the full schedule of events, register for activities, or submit your own event, visit CanadaCryptoWeek.com

For additional event listings and registrations, visit luma.com/canadacryptoweek.

About Canada Crypto Week

Canada Crypto Week is Canada’s largest week-long celebration of cryptocurrency, blockchain, Web3, digital assets, and artificial intelligence. Now in its sixth year, the initiative brings together more than 50 independent events, conferences, meetups, networking experiences, educational sessions, and community gatherings designed to connect and grow Canada’s innovation ecosystem.