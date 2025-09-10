Homepage > News > Business > BSV Association earns ISO certification for data protection

BSV Association (BSVA) has further cemented its reputation as a trustworthy organization for partnerships. This week, it achieved certification under ISO/IEC 27001:2022, an official international standard concerning data protection and integrity within an organization’s operations.

Having the certification is official recognition of BSV Association’s competence in, and commitment to, its goals of keeping data safe and reliable to use by widespread adoption of a scalable blockchain. It provides solid assurance to external parties working with BSVA, and potential partners that the Association’s advice and skills in this field have been evaluated as reliable.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard on information security, cybersecurity, and privacy protection looks at the entire structure of an organization, including its leadership, policies, and operations. It’s a judgment of past performance as well as plans; an organization’s awareness of risks and approach to mitigating them.

1/4. We've got (more) big news.

BSV Association has achieved the world’s leading standard for information security management and is now ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified. pic.twitter.com/Wo1OZZHV5z — BSV Association (@BSVAssociation) September 9, 2025

BSVA said the certification was just one part of the foundation it’s building to help other organizations adopt trusted, scalable blockchain across industries. In a statement posted on X, BSV Association Managing Director Ásgeir Óskarsson said:

“This marks a significant step forward in BSVA’s mission to advance blockchain adoption amongst professional industries. It reinforces to our clients, partners and institutional stakeholders that we operate with the same level of discipline and trust that we advocate for in the technology itself.”

BSVA also clarified that the standard applies to the BSV Association as an organization, rather than the BSV blockchain, a public protocol.

Though it’s usually associated with IT security, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 looks more at organizations as a whole, beyond just the technology environment. It also takes into account people, processes, and policies. It’s aimed at managing risks concerning the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information. The “2022” in the standard’s name refers to an amendment from that year, which notes that The “2022” in the standard’s name refers to an amendment from that year, which notes that cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated. There was a 125% increase in cyber attacks worldwide in 2021, a trend that has not dropped in the years since.

Risks to data protection and data integrity have also grown as technology advances. To gain ISO certification, an organization must show that it is able to identify these evolving risks and build resilience against them across multiple formats. Adopting the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard means an organization is prepared for the future and can achieve cost savings for itself and those it works with by optimizing security spending.

Data integrity, security, and availability are key goals for scalable blockchain, which, if adopted globally, can perform as a “truth ledger” for the data-driven economy. This becomes more important every year as more and more records are digitized, and even more information is available in digital form only. To achieve these goals, however, a blockchain network must be fast, affordable, and secure. The Bitcoin protocol and the BSV blockchain have proven to be highly capable in these areas and thus valuable in the digital realm. BSV’s scalability so far, and into the future as the Teranode protocol goes fully live, shows that Layer 1, on-chain, data integrity is possible and desirable.

BSV Association is a Switzerland-based non-profit organization that serves as the global advocate for the BSV blockchain. Its mission is to advance adoption and unlock the full potential of BSV as a scalable, secure, energy-efficient public blockchain built for data integrity, enterprise solutions, and government applications. The Association supports developers, enterprises, and public sector institutions by fostering innovation, encouraging regulatory compliance, and promoting real-world use cases that demonstrate blockchain’s value on a global scale.

Through education, developer engagement, strategic partnerships, public policy initiatives, and technological advancement, BSV Association is committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term utility of blockchain technology, and the ISO recognition means these partners can feel even more assured that the information they receive via the BSV Association is based on best practices.

