Big tech corporations were once small ideas from visionaries whose careers took off from humble beginnings, such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). But before making it big, these pioneers sought support from various stakeholders, hoping they would be brave enough to invest in the potential of their innovative concept—a move that Block Dojo exemplified in an era when assistance for fledgling enterprises dabbling with emerging technologies is scarce.

The Philippine arm of the London-based venture-building program earlier this year concluded a three-month run of its immersion program for its second batch of cohorts. Prior to their Demo Day on August 1, where six founders showcased their blockchain-based solutions, the Dojo organized an Investors Night to help these startups secure funding and connect with potential investors and other industry players.

Kristoffer Briones, Country Managing Director for Block Dojo Philippines, shared with CoinGeek reporter Claire Celdran the importance of providing startups with guidance as they navigate the world of entrepreneurship.

“We believe entrepreneurship is a contact sport,” said Briones, likening Block Dojo to martial arts. “So, this is where we develop founders through practice, over and over with feedback.”

He further underscored that refining the founders’ business models, providing them with access to proper tools and integrating the right framework into their concepts are vital to their success.

But what sets Block Dojo apart from similar startup builders in the blockchain and Web3 space is that it’s one of the few programs accepting idea-stage founders.

“We want to champion those guys (founders) that are currently being underserved. These are the people that don’t currently have access to the funding, don’t have access to the mentorship, the network, or maybe even just the services that are required to really get a business,” said Block Dojo Philippines Head of Marketing Dominic Santiago.

While there aren’t many companies and small entrepreneurs in the Philippines exploring and investing in blockchain-based solutions just yet, largely due to the lack of knowledge surrounding the technology and widespread skepticism stemming from the impacts associated with and uncertainties brought about by speculative digital assets in recent years, the ongoing initiatives of Block Dojo stand as a testament that there is a promising future for the emerging blockchain sector in the country.

“It offers a lot of opportunities not only for earning money but also for technology opportunities, and I feel like it offers a lot of benefits that we haven’t seen before,” said event attendee Sabine Ong, Investments Analyst at Nila Capital Partners, on Filipino startups exploring blockchain technology.

Block Dojo opens the floodgates of innovation in the country, providing the Filipino startup community with an avenue to develop solutions that could significantly impact society and boost Filipinos’ confidence in harnessing blockchain to facilitate the country’s digital transformation.

