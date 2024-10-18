Homepage > News > Business > Block Dojo PH Demo Day highlights venture program’s mission

The startup ecosystem in the Philippines is experiencing growth as the venture-building program Block Dojo successfully incubates new businesses. In August, the program’s second cohort held its Demo Day, during which participants presented their business proposals to potential investors and key industry figures in the hope of securing additional support for expanding their enterprises and showcasing their offerings to a wider audience.

The six cohorts stand as a testament to Block Dojo Philippines’ dedication to bolstering the country’s digitalization efforts and making a significant impact on the local community, which has long been on the lookout for solutions to common societal challenges.

However, mentoring the founders went beyond curating and polishing their business ideas. The program gave these fledging companies a face and clarity on how they wish to advance with their mission, said Ramon Alfonso Araullo, Head of Dealflow and Strategic Partnerships at Block Dojo Philippines.

“We’re very proud of them. For us, it’s really the growth that we’ve seen in the past three months. If I can encapsulate it, it’s about clarity,” he said. “We were able to actually dive deep in terms of the founders for them to have clarity in terms of what they really wanna do.”

Prior to Demo Day, the cohorts underwent a three-month bootcamp, where they gained insights into blockchain technology and how it can empower them, the Filipino people and their businesses.

Birthing new enterprises

This year, Block Dojo Philippines raised a more diverse group of founders, with their startups targeting sectors beyond real estate, education and logistics to include physical and mental health and the pet industry.

One of those that piqued the interest of the young audiences that night is Befit2gether, a startup founded by Johannes Cortez whose aim is to encourage Filipinos to get fit and bring them together through a game. Inspired by the hit Nintendo Switch game Ring Fit Adventure, Befit2gether is built on the blockchain network and integrates video game mechanics. It offers users exercise challenges centered on cardio for its pilot, with plans to add other types of exercises, such as weightlifting and dancing.

Startup Willow, founded by Clarice Cabanlit, took on the challenge of tackling the stigma surrounding mental health in the country. Her company focused on providing online counseling while keeping platform users’ identities hidden from the public, ensuring confidentiality.

Block Dojo Philippines‘ Demo Day also gave a spotlight to the pet care industry with Pettopass, an initiative of John Dometita, whose goal is to minimize the number of stray pets in the community while providing furparents a platform to monitor their pets’ needs and health via a digital passport.

While the event saw the emergence of new businesses in budding industries, it also introduced new founders whose startups are focused on critical sectors.

Gino Sampedro’s startup, Certifyed, showcases blockchain’s transparency and immutability by providing educational institutions with an avenue to streamline document processing and management, as well as the issuance of certificates.

“When we talk about blockchain, everything is transparent, everything is immutable; you can’t fake anything. So, in terms of credentials, what you have is legit,” Sampedro pointed out.

Pierre Legislador’s on-chain platform, Upraised, also breathes new life into the real estate sector, democratizing how Filipinos invest in properties and giving ordinary individuals a chance to participate in the sector.

Park King, a startup founded by Jynon Mapa, targets the growing parking sector in the Philippines. It provides users with a platform to reserve a parking space seamlessly, an offering relevant to today’s world as the country faces a surge in automobile users.

The Demo Day may have marked the end of the second batch of cohorts’ 12-week training, but it signifies the beginning of their journey to become models of future enterprises. Block Dojo Philippines is committed to supporting young Filipino talents and remains open to assisting startups seeking funding or mentorship. Interested applicants can learn more about Block Dojo here.

