In the evolving landscape of the Philippines’ tech startup scene, innovation thrives alongside the challenge of scaling effectively. Block Dojo, a global venture builder program plays a crucial role in providing support for early-stage companies in the Philippines specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and Web3 technologies. Recently, at the Manila House, amid a backdrop of cocktails and casual networking, Block Dojo Philippines showcased six promising startups who pitched their business ventures to investors during the second Block Dojo’s Investors Night event.

Speaking to some of the founders on the Dojo’s role in their growth trajectory, Clarice Cabanlit, Founder and CEO of Willow, told me about the invaluable guidance she received from Block Dojo Philippines‘ mentors in navigating business complexities, from finance to legal matters.

“They have been very instrumental in helping me understand the different aspects of the business,” she noted.

Jynon Mapa, Founder and CEO of Park King, shared sentiments similar to Cabanlit’s, stressing Block Dojo’s focus on providing the tools and insights necessary to align product development with customer needs, as well as strategic partnerships for scaling effectively.

“The network, the masterclasses, the way they teach us about grit and building momentum… it’s all about building partnership, building your team, building your product to be customer-centric. They really help us in terms of being ready to scale,” he said.

Dominic Santiago, Head of Marketing at Block Dojo Philippines, discussed the program’s mission to foster collaboration and innovation within the startup ecosystem. For his part, Block Dojo Philippines serves as a dynamic hub where like-minded individuals converge to exchange ideas and drive industry transformation.

“Dojo does want to be able to be that place where people can come together and really drive that innovation forward. We want to champion those guys that are currently being underserved, and these people who currently don’t have access to the funding, don’t have access to the mentorship, the network, or just the services that are required to get to a business from an idea to actual traction,” said Santiago.

Kristoffer Briones, Country Managing Director of Block Dojo Philippines, talked about the comprehensive support framework offered by the program. From foundational business education to blockchain integration and networking opportunities, Block Dojo empowers startups to thrive in today’s competitive environment.

Block Dojo Philippines Investors Night was a testament to Block Dojo’s commitment to nurturing innovation and facilitating investment opportunities. The exclusive event showcased six innovative entrepreneurs to a group of potential investors. Among the creative business solutions presented by the cohorts at the Block Dojo Philippines Investors Night were:

Johannes Cortez’s “BeFit2Together,” a platform merging video game mechanics with fitness.

Clarice Cabanlit’s “Willow,” a coaching platform that focuses on personal and professional development.

Pierre Legislador’s “Upraised,” a matchmaking platform connecting real estate projects with funders.

John Dometita’s “Pettopass,” an interactive platform that offers personalized pet care services.

Jynon Mapa’s Park King, a mobile app that streamlines parking reservations before events.

Gabriel Avelino Sampedro’s “Certifyed,” a blockchain solution app that verifies credentials and digital certificates.

The evening kicked off with insightful remarks from David Almirol, Undersecretary of E-governance at the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), who drew from his experience as a tech startup founder.

In an interview, Almirol emphasized the crucial role of initiatives like Block Dojo in empowering startups with genuine opportunities for growth and expansion saying, “We need more Block Dojo’s. We need groups that actually empower the startups, not only giving them opportunity, but giving them a real way to expound and a real way to really grow.”

Sabine Ong, Investments Analyst at Nila Capital Partners, reflects on the challenges and opportunities in the Philippine startup ecosystem. She points out that while there is growing interest in blockchain technology, traditional mindsets and funding constraints pose obstacles.

“In the strict sense of businesses, not everybody is open yet to incorporating blockchain technology. I feel like the Philippines sometimes have a traditional mindset, as can be seen in startup funding. If you compare it to [the] Southeast Asian region, funding isn’t as available as other regions. Hopefully, Block Dojo will be one of the companies that can change that,” she said.

The landscape of tech startups is evolving rapidly, and Block Dojo plays an active role in this transformation. Whether you’re interested in exploring new ideas or considering investment opportunities, Block Dojo offers a platform to engage in this dynamic sector.

