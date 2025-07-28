Homepage > News > Business > Belize, Bosnia and Herzegovina fast track digital ID rollout

The government of Belize has announced its intention to roll out a national digital identity system for residents, offering a range of functionalities in line with broader digitization objectives.

The plan has the backing of Belize’s Cabinet, and authorities are eyeing a three-year timeline for launch. The proposed

digital ID system will be biometric-based and provide identification services to residents while streamlining access to public and private sector services.

Belize has a range of ID systems, but the incoming offering is considered an attempt to consolidate them into a single platform.

The proposed launch follows a successful six-month pilot project run by Belize’s e-government, particularly the Ministry’s Digitalization Unit, which involved 500 participants and explored a range of functionalities and use cases.

CEO of the Ministry of E-Commerce Jose Urbina revealed that the pilot’s success sets the stage for a nationwide rollout of the national digital ID system. With the Cabinet approval in the bag, the next phase for the ministry is launching a consultative process to address any potential limitations to the incoming system.

Urbina noted that the first phase of the consultative process will focus on procurement, followed by a broad consultative process to raise awareness and gather guidance for possible regulations.

“The national ID is a secure national identification card that identifies you as a person, as a Belizean or a resident, and

proves that you are that person holding that card,” said Urbina.

While authorities are pushing for an “aggressive approach” to beating the three-year deadline, parliament will have to establish a legal framework to govern the digital ID system.

Digital IDs are growing in popularity worldwide

While advanced economies are leading the adoption of digital IDs, emerging economies are making significant strides in the digital ID ecosystem. The countries of Nigeria, Somalia, South Africa, and Eswatini are advancing their digital ID plans with a string of government initiatives.

In Vietnam, foreign residents can access digital IDs, while persons living with disabilities in South Korea benefit from the new identification. Other countries like Guinea-Bissau and Liberia have unfurled ambitious digital ID plans, but concerns linger over the security of personal data and private sector adoption levels.

Fusing digital ID with digital wallet

Elsewhere, Bosnia and Herzegovina has launched a national digital ID mobile application for citizens, extending the offering’s functionality beyond identification.

The mobile app will allow users to store a raft of personal identification on a single platform. Dubbed e-IDDEEA, citizens of the Eastern European country can access digital versions of their driver’s license and national passport on the mobile app. The state-backed platform relies on the qualified electronic signature (QES) and aligns with the newly minted eIDAS regulatory framework in compliance with the broader European Union rulebook. The state-backed platform relies on the qualified electronic signature (QES) and aligns with the newly minted eIDAS regulatory framework in compliance with the broader European Union rulebook.

Doubling as a digital wallet, the government plans to onboard 2.9 million people to the mobile app in the first year. This figure makes up 17% of the national population, and the authorities are optimistic about the app’s slew of functionalities.

Apart from housing all means of personal identification of the user, the mobile app offers easy access to a range of public and private sector services. In terms of utility, users of the new mobile app can pay traffic fines and conduct administrative procedures without visiting a government office.

Major banks and telecommunication firms have already received integration with the mobile app, hinting at potential financial service applications.

Furthermore, cross-border functionalities are expected to allow users to identify themselves via the app in other EU countries. The report highlights the ability to tap physical ID cards on the mobile phone for a “biometric liveness check.”

“We have delivered a fully functional, citizen-centric, and secure digital identity that brings us closer to the European digital identity ecosystem and lays the foundation for future cross-border interoperability,” said Agency for Identification Documents, Registers, and Data Exchange (IDDEEA) Director Almir Badnjevic.

Earlier in July, Malaysia launched a mobile application for government services and a national digital ID as the concept gathered significant steam.

Europe leads the way in digital IDs

The EU is taking a pioneering position with digital IDs, with several countries in economic union pursuing their national systems. Despite unveiling their national digital ID systems, the nations are operating within the EU’s data privacy

and protection guidelines.

However, experts are pushing for an EU cross-border digital driving license on distributed ledgers, with interoperability at the heart of the plans. Other countries are following the EU’s lead, with Nigeria and Zambia unveiling national digital

ID plans.

