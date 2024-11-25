Homepage > News > Business > Digital ID, biometrics in the pipeline for seamless travel

Airports worldwide, from London to Los Angeles to Singapore and Sydney, use biometric systems and digital IDs.

While such systems make processing passengers easier, there are inconsistencies between them and issues related to trust and security.

Two of the largest suppliers of airport biometrics, SITA and IDEMIA, are now collaborating on a decentralized trust network called the Digital Travel Ecosystem. It’s set to increase interoperability between existing systems, ensuring travelers’ IDs are recognized and trusted globally. Increased interoperability will lead to faster passenger processing, more robust data security, and resource optimization.

Indicio will also participate, bringing a privacy-by-design approach so that passengers can securely share their credentials. Details of exactly how this privacy-first system will work are unavailable as of press time.

Privacy versus security—a delicate balance

Biometric systems utilize facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, and iris scanning, to name a few elements. While these undoubtedly lead to faster processing, enhanced security, and cost efficiency, privacy advocates push back against such systems, concerned with the implications of large corporations and governments holding such sensitive data about people.

Similar concerns were also raised when Sam Altman’s WorldCoin offered digital tokens in exchange for iris scans globally. WorldCoin claims it is building a global ID system, but governments from France to Kenya to South Korea raided offices, shut down operations, and fined or banned WorldCoin in response.

The balance between privacy and the benefits of modern technology, such as efficiency and cost savings, has to be weighed carefully. If Indicio can create a true ‘privacy by design’ approach to biometric systems, that’s a potential compromise, but many will remain skeptical.

Blockchain technology can help find the right balance

Scalable public blockchain technology can help create biometric systems that are truly secure and private.

Decentralized data storage addresses some concerns about private corporations and even governments having troves of sensitive data on people. Traditional biometric systems store data like financial scans in centralized databases, which can be hacked, but decentralized storage systems eliminate single points by fragmenting data across multiple nodes.

Better yet, users could retain control of their data with cryptographic keys. For example, a user could store their encrypted biometric data in a digital wallet, only granting permission to access it to authorities like airports and immigration authorities. Eliminating the need for third-party intermediaries gives users greater control.

The immutable records on public blockchains can also create a clear, transparent record of interactions with biometric data. Timestamped logs could appear on blockchains each time it is accessed or processed, ensuring users are aware of how their data is being used. These secure and transparent records can be audited by individuals, regulators, or other authorities ensuring data privacy.

Biometric data can be further secured by privacy-enhancing cryptography, such as Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) and homomorphic encryption. These would allow biometric checks to be carried out while maximizing user privacy.

In a world rapidly descending into a mix of authoritarian politics, advanced AI, and attacks on personal liberty, privacy is more important than ever. Blockchain can play a crucial role in defending it while allowing for these technologies’ efficiency, cost savings, and other benefits to be realized.

