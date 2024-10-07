Homepage > News > Business > Agentic era: Why enterprises, gov’ts should pay attention

As we enter the Agentic Era—a period where artificial intelligence (AI) agents and automation drive unprecedented changes in how software is built, used, and scaled—organizations face a new challenge. How do you stand out in a landscape where AI can replicate technical functions almost effortlessly? The answer lies in what’s known as “opinionated software.” For enterprises, governments, and even blockchain ecosystems like BSV, embracing this approach could not only shape their future but provide a critical competitive edge in the AI-driven world.

What is opinionated software?

Opinionated software is built around a specific philosophy or approach, embedding its creators’ beliefs about how a problem should be solved into the product itself. It’s not entirely and certainly doesn’t try to be everything to everyone. Instead, it makes deliberate design choices that guide users toward a particular way of working. Companies like Linear (a tool for issues management) and Obsidian (a note-taking app alternative to Notion) are examples of this—each has created a product that reflects a particular worldview, whether it’s speed and simplicity for project management or connected thinking for knowledge work.

This philosophy-first approach resonates deeply with users, creating communities of loyal advocates who don’t just use the software—they buy into its way of thinking. And its popularity is on the rise.

How opinionated software could shape the BSV blockchain ecosystem

For the BSV blockchain ecosystem, the concept of opinionated software offers a unique path forward. Its focus on scaling and efficiency already differentiates BSV, but these technical attributes alone may not be enough to drive widespread adoption in an increasingly AI-powered world. We’ve seen this in the many years that Bitcoin has been out in the market. Opinionated software, grounded in the principles that make BSV distinct—like its commitment to low-cost, high-speed transactions and a strong emphasis on compliance—could further strengthen its position.

Imagine tools built for enterprises or developers on BSV that take a clear stance on how blockchain should be used in areas like supply chain management or financial services. By embedding the blockchain’s core values directly into the software, BSV could create an ecosystem where users are not just drawn to its technical capabilities but to a shared philosophy about data transparency, security, and scalability. The ability to build this kind of culture could turn BSV from a blockchain solution into a broader movement.

Why enterprises should take note

The rise of opinionated software also signals a shift in behavior around how enterprises should build and deploy their digital tools. In a world where AI agents can rapidly generate software to meet a wide range of use cases, the differentiating factor will no longer be how robust or flexible a tool is. It will be about the cultural and philosophical depth behind the tool.

Consider the “Agentic Era,” where AI agents autonomously perform tasks, manage workflows, and even develop software in real time. Enterprises now have the opportunity to infuse these AI-driven platforms with their own beliefs about productivity, collaboration, and user experience. By guiding how AI agents design and interact with users, companies can create products that do more than execute tasks—they can embody the enterprise’s values and philosophy.

Some challenges in enterprise software development that opinionated approaches could help address:

Changing business requirements and environments

Security and access control concerns

Legacy software migration difficulties

Coordination between multiple vendors

Maintenance and support issues

The result? A more engaged user base and stronger loyalty. As AI automates the technical side of things, the human element—how users connect with the product’s underlying principles (via culture to creativity)—will become the key driver of long-term success.

Governments & Opinionated Software: An untapped opportunity

For governments, opinionated software presents an opportunity to design systems that align with public values, policy goals, and regulatory frameworks. Historically, governments have been slow to develop and implement custom software solutions, constrained by budget, bureaucracy, and technical limitations. But in the Agentic Era, with AI enabling the rapid creation of scalable solutions, governments can now embed their own principles—such as privacy, security, and transparency—into the very fabric of the software they build.

Think of how opinionated software could work in public service platforms or digital infrastructure projects. Rather than using broad and impersonal off-the-shelf solutions, governments could rapidly deploy custom-built AI solutions that reflect the specific priorities of their communities. Whether it’s a platform for managing public health data that prioritizes security and patient confidentiality or a citizen services portal designed around principles of accessibility and equity, opinionated software allows governments to translate their values into meaningful digital experiences.

Moreover, by adopting a philosophy-driven approach, governments could create stronger connections with their citizens. In an era where trust in public institutions is low, a clear alignment between governmental priorities and the software people use could be a powerful way to rebuild that trust.

The Agentic Era: The role of AI agents in opinionated software

The Agentic Era, driven by the rise of AI agents, is ushering in a new wave of innovation. AI agents—automated systems capable of independently completing tasks, managing workflows, and making decisions—are becoming an integral part of software design. For enterprises and governments alike, the challenge isn’t just leveraging AI for efficiency but using these AI agents to build software that embodies a clear and compelling philosophy.

AI agents can now generate, test, and deploy software faster than human teams ever could. However, without an underlying philosophy guiding their work, the output is likely to be functional but bland—software that gets the job done but fails to create any lasting connection with users. Opinionated software flips this dynamic on its head. By programming AI agents to follow a set of principles, organizations can ensure that the software they create reflects not just a technical solution, but a set of values and beliefs that resonate with users.

For example, an AI agent could develop a project management tool that doesn’t just prioritize task completion but emphasizes a particular approach to teamwork, such as asynchronous collaboration or deep-focus work. The result is software that not only functions but also inspires.

Conclusion: Build your philosophy now

As the Agentic Era unfolds, opinionated software will become a key differentiator in both the private and public sectors. Enterprises that define their values and embed them in their products will create stronger bonds with their users, cultivating communities loyal to more than just the software’s features. Governments, too, have an opportunity to leverage AI to create systems that reflect their guiding principles, improving citizen engagement and trust.

The opportunity is clear: the organizations that succeed in the age of AI won’t just be the ones with the best technology—they’ll be the ones with the clearest vision of what they stand for, embedded into the very software that powers their operations. Now is the time to start building that foundation.

