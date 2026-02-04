Homepage > News > Business > Vietnam, Laos enhance AI strategies and cybersecurity measures

The end of January has been significant for Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and Laos, as their governments are working to enhance digital identification and national artificial intelligence strategies. Vietnam issued a new directive requiring unified identity verification. Meanwhile, the government of Laos announced its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, which is guided by UNESCO’s RAM report.

Government of Laos develops national AI strategy

On January 27, the government of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic announced its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, which will be shaped by UNESCO’s AI Ethics Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM), according to the agency’s blog post.

At a national workshop on AI, Santisouk Simmalavong, the Minister of Technology and Communications of Laos, acknowledged that technology will be essential to modernize agriculture, education, tourism, culture, and governance in the Asian country. He described it as a “blueprint” for developing homegrown AI solutions that promote technological progress.

Aside from building a National AI strategy, the UNESCO workshop also marks the launch of the Lao PDR RAM Country Report, initiated in January 2025. The report assessed LAO PDR’s readiness to govern AI across policy and regulation, institutional coordination, human capacity, infrastructure, and societal and cultural impacts. It also highlights the issues in the digital economy.

“Investment in research and development is fundamental to ensuring that artificial intelligence delivers real social and economic value,” said Soohyun Kim, Regional Director of UNESCO in Bangkok. “Lao PDR’s National Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy sets a clear and ambitious direction, including a significant increase in R&D investment by 2040. As learning and teaching evolve rapidly in a young and highly connected society, the RAM highlights the importance of a forward-looking education system. UNESCO stands ready to support Lao PDR in turning ethical AI principles into concrete national policies and action.” Laos is one of 77 countries worldwide and eight in Southeast Asia utilizing UNESCO’s tools to guide national AI policymaking. Laos is one of 77 countries worldwide and eight in Southeast Asia utilizing UNESCO’s tools to guide national AI policymaking.

Vietnam’s Directive 57 calls for unified ID verification

Elsewhere, Vietnam’s Standing Member of the Party Central Secretariat, Tran Cam Tu, signed Directive No. 57 on January 28. The directive responds to increasingly complex and unpredictable developments in global and domestic cyberspace, setting out strict measures to strengthen cybersecurity, protect data, and safeguard information integrity across the country’s political system.

One of the most significant provisions of this directive is the requirement for identity authentication across all online activities in Vietnam. Tran has called for a “clean sweep” of what he refers to as “rubbish SIMs,” fake accounts, and anonymous users. This requirement applies to all citizens, social media users, telecom subscribers, and digital asset owners in Vietnam. Additionally, social media platforms operating in the country are required to enforce mandatory identity verification and implement age restrictions to safeguard minors.

The mandate, led by Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security with the armed forces and cryptographic agencies, emphasizes that all political institutions and party organizations must prioritize data security. It highlights a strategic shift toward a proactive defense by establishing a “comprehensive, anticipatory cybersecurity shield” against cyber threats, guided by the principle of “self-reliance and resilience” that underpins the development of Vietnam’s cybersecurity sector in support of the country’s Cybersecurity Law, passed in December.

Under the new directive, strict regulations will be applied to the collection, management, and use of digital data. State secrets and sensitive information will be protected at the highest level, even during the testing phase. Furthermore, there have been calls for investment in quantum-resistant encryption and the development of “Make in Vietnam” security chips.

