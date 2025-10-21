Homepage > News > Business > US digital asset market structure road just keeps getting bumpier

A group of United States blockchain CEOs are attempting an intervention with Senate Democrats to try and resurrect the lifeless market structure legislation push.

On October 19, Crypto in America journo Eleanor Terrett tweeted that a heavy-hitting list of digital asset CEOs had scheduled a roundtable meeting with Senate Democrats on Wednesday (22). The guest list reportedly includes the CEOs of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), Kraken, Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ: GLXY), Chainlink, Uniswap, plus top reps from Ripple Labs, Circle (NASDAQ: CRCL), and others.

Convened by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), the meeting will reportedly focus on the Dems’ controversial proposal to impose additional guardrails on decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. The Dems want to incorporate these modest restraints into the digital asset market structure legislation under consideration by the Senate Banking Committee (the Responsible Financial Innovation Act).

The proposal, which first came to light on October 9, spread panic across the blockchain space, as DeFi proponents loudly declared that the sky was falling. The six-page proposal states its goals as “defining accountability, clarifying oversight, and preventing the misuse of decentralized protocols for illicit finance, sanctions evasion, or to bypass market guardrails.”

The proposal’s highlights (or lowlights) include requiring DeFi platforms to conduct proper ‘know your customer’ (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) procedures. Anyone “designing, deploying, operating, or profiting from a DeFi front-end” involved in “trading, custody, settlement, lending, etc.” would be considered a ‘digital asset intermediary’ required to register with the appropriate federal authority.

The Treasury Department (with the help of various federal agencies) would be empowered to determine “which parties exercise control or influence over a DeFi platform,” as well as whether a platform was “sufficiently decentralized” and thus spared the extra oversight that comes with being an ‘intermediary.’

Terrett previously reported that the Dems’ proposal wasn’t intended as an ultimatum, but more part of their quest for substantive input into the final market structure text. Regardless, someone on the GOP side appears to have leaked it with the intent of riling up the pro-crypto base.

Whatever the intention, the result has been the demise of constructive talks between the two sides on Capitol Hill. Insiders are now expressing pessimism on reaching a timely consensus that would lead to a committee markup session of mutually acceptable language.

That dissension extends to GOP members of the Banking Committee. On October 14, Politico quoted Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) saying the committee is “not ready to mark this bill up—not even close. Nobody on the committee understands it. I think a majority of the members of the committee have no idea what’s in the bill.”

Not long after this quote, Kennedy delivered a speech on the Senate floor in which he addressed the difficulties in getting a final bill text, saying, “we need to hold hearings. This is a complicated piece of legislation … I think it’s going to take at least two hearings for us to be able to understand the pros and the cons of this legislation and understand the legislation itself.”

Kennedy added that “I hope we’ll move it quickly, but I hope we’ll move deliberately. I hope we’ll take the time to hold the hearings … and then additional time, once we get a bill, to mark it up, as we say, to amend it and make sure that we do the job for the American people.”

The Banking Committee originally planned a markup session for September 30, then extended that timeline to this current week, which now appears all but impossible. Skeptics are suggesting the bill’s final text might not come up for a Senate floor vote before Congress heads home for the holidays in December.

Further complicating matters is the ongoing government shutdown, now approaching its fourth week with no sign of ending soon. Also, the Senate Agriculture Committee—which oversees the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that will be tasked with the majority of digital asset oversight—has yet to craft its own market structure language.

But fear not, crypto fans. Wednesday’s meetings will almost certainly include some subtle reminders from the CEOs in attendance that they have millions of dollars to deploy in next year’s midterm elections, and they will be basing their spending on how nice the pols treat crypto initiatives. And since Dems always cave in the end, why prolong this charade?

The devil in GENIUS details

Some stakeholders, particularly U.S. banks, want the market structure bill to address alleged ‘loopholes’ in the GENIUS Act, the stablecoin-focused legislation that President Donald Trump signed into law this summer.

Banks claim crypto firms like Coinbase, which offer ‘rewards’ on stablecoins held on their platforms, are doing an end-run around GENIUS’s prohibition on stablecoin issuers offering ‘yield’ to customers holding their tokens. Banks fear that these high-interest ‘rewards’ will result in massive customer deposit flight, a fear that crypto firms claim is overblown.

Some senators on the Banking Committee have expressed sympathy with the bank’s viewpoint, but other prominent members of traditional finance are now flagging other problems with GENIUS, specifically, that its implementation is running ahead of regulators’ capacity to establish sufficient guardrails.

At last week’s D.C. Fintech Week confab, Federal Reserve Gov. Michael Barr gave a speech highlighting “the benefits and risks of stablecoins.” Barr noted that there remains “a lot of work to do on the part of the government to fill in the specifics during the rule-writing process [and] it will matter how these rules are written.”

Barr expressed concern over GENIUS language that allows stablecoin issuers to back their tokens with overnight reverse repurchase (REPO) agreements based on “any medium of exchange authorized or adopted by a foreign government.” Barr noted that “until quite recently, El Salvador treated Bitcoin as legal tender … as a result, an issuer could argue that Bitcoin repo could qualify as an eligible reserve asset for a stablecoin.”

Taking this to its logical conclusion, Barr warned that "if Bitcoin were to drop sharply in value, a stablecoin issuer could be stuck holding the Bitcoin that had declined in value, potentially compromising the one-to-one backing of the stablecoin liabilities. To the extent possible, regulations should be put in place to eliminate or minimize such risks." Barr added that "stretching the boundaries of permissible reserve assets can increase profits in good times but risks a crack in confidence during inevitable bouts of market stress."

Barr also warned of the potential for “regulatory arbitrage” given that GENIUS “permits four federal agencies and agencies in each state and territory to serve as the primary regulator and supervisor of stablecoin issuers.” GENIUS allows issuers to conduct “a broad range of ‘digital asset service provider’ and ‘incidental’ activities other than stablecoin issuance, including potentially acting as a crypto-asset exchange or broker-dealer,” activities that could heighten the risk of vulnerabilities developing.

Vague rules could also confuse consumers presented with “certain dollar-denominated tokenized products” that mirror stablecoins but don’t fall under GENIUS’s scope. This could lead to consumers “relying on payment instruments that they believe are regulated, but for which there are no prudential protections of any kind.” Stablecoin users are also not provided the same type of fraud protections applied to more traditional payment instruments.

Barr closed by insisting he saw major potential for stablecoins to improve cross-border finance, but much will depend on how federal and state regulators write the new rules of this road.

SEC hypes tokenization, Ondo Finance pumps the brakes

Speaking at the same event was Paul Atkins, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), who told the audience that America is “probably 10 years behind” some other nations when it comes to regulating the digital asset/blockchain space.

Atkins, under whose leadership the SEC has struck a decidedly pro-crypto tone, has previously spoken of the agency’s plans to introduce an ‘innovation exemption’ by year’s end. This exemption would allow projects like initial coin offerings (ICOs), airdrops, and network rewards to launch without their operators first securing explicit approval from the SEC.

Atkins doubled down on this plan last week, suggesting that he prefers to describe the SEC as “the Securities and Innovation Commission.” Atkins claimed crypto and tokenization are now “job one” for the SEC, which plans to be “very forward-leaning in that in order to accommodate new ideas.” The goal is to “attract people back into the United States who might have fled” from the far less permissive SEC approach under his predecessor, Gary Gensler.

However, some blockchain firms appear spooked by the fact that mainstream financial players also want to play this innovation game. Last week, the Ondo Finance tokenization platform issued an open letter calling on the SEC to slow roll an application by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC to trade tokenized equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the same order book as their non-tokenized versions.

Blockchain-friendly firms like Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) have already begun offering tokenized equities to customers, but only in European Union markets, not in the U.S. Other firms have filed their own tokenized securities applications with the SEC, but Ondo’s letter expresses concerns that tradfi firms like Nasdaq appear to have a leg up on their blockchain rivals.

Ondo singles out wording in Nasdaq’s application that appears to claim knowledge that the Depository Trust Company (DTC) central clearinghouse for U.S. securities is developing “the requisite infrastructure and post-trade settlement services” to handle blockchain-based transactions.

Ondo notes that “no direct evidence” of the DTC’s efforts to develop this infrastructure is “on the record.” Ondo argues that this “implies differential access to information relevant and necessary for Ondo and other market participants to provide meaningful comment on the proposed rule change.”

Ondo adds that Nasdaq’s application states that the DTC’s tokenization settlement process may take a year to arrive and thus Ondo believes “there is no harm, and there is much benefit to be gained” by the SEC refusing to approve Nasdaq’s application at this time.

It’s perhaps worth remembering that it was only a couple of weeks ago that tradfi giants like CME Group and Cboe Global Markets were the ones demanding a “level playing field” and asking the SEC why only blockchain firms seemed eligible for the regulator’s ‘innovation exemption.’ How can you tell when regulations are working? Nobody is happy.

Coinbase spends $25 million on NFT even as platform creaks and groans

Coinbase was one of the companies knocked offline by Monday’s early-morning cockup at Amazon Web Services (AWS), and it wasn’t until late-Monday that the site claimed to be back to full functionality. While this outage wasn’t Coinbase’s doing, the site does have a lengthy history of going offline at inopportune moments, usually when token prices are tanking.

Coinbase couldn’t blame Amazon during the major crypto liquidation event of about 10 days ago, when customers found themselves experiencing what Coinbase called “latency or degraded performance when transacting.” Coinbase was hardly the only exchange to let customers down that day, with users around the world complaining that their leveraged positions had been liquidated due to their inability to access their accounts.

A year ago, Coinbase announced plans to use AI to predict spikes in user activity, theoretically allowing it to deploy extra resources to prevent outages from occurring. Whether that plan is still a work-in-progress or simply failed to work during the crash remains a secret known only to Coinbase management.

Regardless, Monday was probably not the most optimal time for CEO Brian Armstrong to confirm the on-chain data that showed Coinbase paying $25 million for the sole non-fungible token (NFT) issued by Cobie, the crypto trader otherwise known as Jordan Fish.

In May, Cobie publicly vowed that if someone bought the NFT for that amount, he’d create another eight episodes of his Up Only TV podcast, which hasn’t issued any new material in nearly three years. Despite his fiscal windfall, Cobie issued a tweet on Monday that just said “Ah man wtf” and a reply to Armstrong saying he “should fire whoever approved this.”

The paused podcast’s popularity aside, Coinbase customers might have preferred that Armstrong spend these millions of dollars beefing up his company’s wonky technical underpinnings. But perhaps they plan to do that once they shake off their personal latency and/or degraded performance.

