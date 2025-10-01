Homepage > News > Business > UN champions digital ID push for pensioners, displaced persons

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF) has partnered with the United Nations International Computing Center (UNICC) to pilot a digital identity system for pensioners.

According to a report, both entities have published a white paper detailing their progress with digital IDs, turning to blockchain technology for the offering. Titled ‘Transforming Public Digital Identity: A Blockchain Case in Action from the UN System,’ the whitepaper proposes a blockchain-based Digital Certificate of Entitlement (DCE) for UN pensioners.

The joint effort between the UNJSPF and the UNICC is expected to phase out the traditional seven-decade-old paper-based method of identifying pensioners. The solution is designed to automate pension processes using smart contracts and facial biometrics as an added layer of security for the UN.

Alongside blockchain, the digital ID system utilizes artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics, and geo-location technologies. If implemented, the system will redefine pension verification processes for over 70,000 beneficiaries across 190 countries.

Early tests of the DCE have shown promise, with the white paper revealing that paper processing and archiving costs will be slashed by 95%. Furthermore, the paper noted that overtime expenses fell by nearly 80% while user retention rates of the digital system surged to 99% in early tests.

“This paper highlights how decentralized identity frameworks can enhance security, operational efficiency, and transparency while aligning with the UN’s broader agenda on digital transformation and inclusive governance,” read the joint publication.

Given the streak of cost-saving benefits, there are plans to extend the DCE framework across all UN agencies and other international bodies. The report hints at the launch of a DCE Consortium Initiative, a partnership designed to spearhead the offering of DCE-as-a-Service to bodies keen on deploying digital ID systems.

Digital ID revolution heats up

Alongside the DCE, the UN is making keen progress with its broader UN Digital ID initiative, a digital identity system for staff from onboarding to retirement.

Amid the UN’s push to integrate digital IDs, countries have demonstrated a keen commitment to rolling out their national systems. In Q2 2025, the quartet of Nigeria, Somalia, South Africa, and Eswatini advanced digital ID plans, incorporating new use cases and issuances for new demographics. Meanwhile, South Africa is eyeing the prospects of a Meanwhile, South Africa is eyeing the prospects of a national digital ID rollout ahead of its 2029 general elections. Outside Africa, Sri Lanka is targeting a 2026 launch while Papua New Guinea (PNG) has signaled a clear intention to join the digital ID race.

ID solution targets displaced population

Amid the buzz for digital ID systems, a new solution to identify displaced populations has launched at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Dubbed Civitas ID, the offering is designed to provide displaced persons and refugees with digital IDs, facilitating their access to financial services and other public infrastructure. Built via public-private collaboration, Civitas ID offers verified credentials for displaced individuals while promoting integration with existing institutional frameworks.

It leans on a localized approach through extensive collaboration with host communities to document refugees and other internally displaced persons. In terms of implementation, the UN will adopt a tailored implementation to the strengths of each country via a multi-stakeholder partnership.

Despite its difference from conventional national ID systems, Civitas ID founder Colin Walsh said the system still uses a human-centered strategy with advanced functionalities and will focus on data security and robust user controls.

“We will connect existing humanitarian efforts with economic opportunities by applying proven technologies such as mobile platforms, biometrics, verified credentials, AI, and DPI integrations,” said Walsh.

Currently, there are 123 million displaced individuals globally, with the UN reporting that over 800 million persons are still without legal identification. While the grim figure provides a market for the San Francisco-based Civitas ID, experts are highlighting a raft of challenges for the system.

There are concerns that authoritarian regimes can track refugees through the system, while a lack of global standards may complicate cross-border recognition. Furthermore, access to smartphones and Internet connectivity for refugees will pose a challenge for the adoption of digital technologies.

UN remains at the forefront with emerging technologies

The UN has made keen strides with emerging technologies, with the latest play being the release of a white paper for a blockchain-based digital ID system for pensioners. Already, over 22,000 UN staff have received blockchain training, while plans for country programs to extend learning initiatives are now underway.

With AI, the UN is pushing for tighter regulations to guide integrations in key economic sectors, particularly healthcare and education. The UN warned that AI can widen economic disparity in the Global South and poses the same level of threat as nuclear warheads without watertight guidelines for their development and adoption.

Watch: Digital identity, digital assets enable Web3