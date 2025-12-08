Homepage > News > Business > The quiet crisis squeezing BTC miners

Three years ago, BTC miners were most concerned about one thing above all: the affordability of their electricity. Find a derelict factory in Texas, sign a sweetheart deal with the local co-op, plug in a few thousand Antminers, and the math worked beautifully. Today, the game has flipped. The cheapest power in the world is no longer cheap enough, and the places that still have surplus electrons are running out of them fast. The result is the most punishing squeeze the industry has seen since the 2022 wipeout, and this time the pain is structural, not cyclical.

Start with the numbers coming out of Washington. The U.S. Energy Information Administration now expects wholesale electricity prices to increase by 8.5% next year to around $51 per megawatt-hour, with another 6% to 10% rise anticipated for 2027. Those increases are not driven by oil shocks or war. They are driven by the same data centers and mining farms that miners themselves helped create. Every new hyperscale campus from Northern Virginia to Arizona is competing for the same finite grid capacity, and the miners are losing the bidding wars.

In Texas, the state that hosts more BTC hash rate than any other country except China, ERCOT has already started curtailing large, flexible loads when the grid becomes tight. Miners who once bragged about paying two cents per kilowatt-hour on off-peak contracts are now routinely seeing real-time prices spike above twenty cents for hours at a time. A single summer afternoon can wipe out a week of profits. Some operators have quietly begun throttling their own rigs before ERCOT forces them to, just to stay solvent.

The problem is global. Malaysia announced this month that illegal Bitcoin mining operations have stolen more than $1.1 billion worth of electricity since 2020, enough to power a medium-sized city. Authorities have bulldozed over 13,000 clandestine farms in the past five years alone, often discovering rigs hidden inside abandoned shophouses and running off tapped distribution lines. The government is now installing smart meters that can detect the telltale power signature of immersion cooling tanks. Similar crackdowns are rolling out in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Iran. Places that once turned a blind eye can no longer do so.

Even the cold corners of the planet are feeling the pinch. Quebec and Labrador, long the promised lands of cheap hydroelectric power, have stopped accepting new mining applications. Iceland raised industrial rates twice in eighteen months. Swedish municipalities that welcomed miners in 2018 are now debating outright bans to protect residential heating subsidies. The era of nomadic hash rate chasing stranded energy is ending.

Miners are adapting in ways most outsiders never see. In Finland and northern Sweden, small operations are pairing ASICs with district heating systems, selling the waste heat to greenhouses and apartment blocks. A rig that once cost 8 cents to run now effectively costs 3 after the heat credit. In upstate New York, old paper mills are being converted into “mining-heating hybrids” that keep entire towns warm through winter. The economics only work when the mercury drops below freezing, but in those climates, the model is brutally efficient. Public companies are taking on more debt to secure fixed-price power contracts while they are still available. CleanSpark ( Public companies are taking on more debt to secure fixed-price power contracts while they are still available. CleanSpark ( NASDAQ: CLSK ) just upsized a bond offering to $1.15 billion, almost entirely to fund owned substations and behind-the-meter gas plants. Riot ( NASDAQ: RIOT ) and Marathon ( NASDAQ: MARA ) are doing the same. The new rule is simple: if you do not control the electrons from the burner tip to the rig, someone else will eventually take them away.

For smaller miners and home operators, the future looks grimmer. Cloud-mining platforms are marketing themselves harder than ever, promising passive income with none of the electric bills. Most are legitimate, a few are not, but the surge in signups reveals everything about how many people have already given up on running their own hardware.

BTC itself continues to chug along at record difficulty, oblivious to the human drama beneath. The network does not care whether the next block is found in a Malaysian jungle shack or a purpose-built hangar in West Texas. It only cares that someone, somewhere, is still willing to pay the electric bill.

That willingness is shrinking faster than most realize. The days when mining felt like printing money on someone else’s grid are gone. The survivors will be the ones who figured out how to own their power, sell their heat, or both. Everyone else is just burning watts and time.

