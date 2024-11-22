Homepage > News > Press Releases > The Gemini app is now available on iPhone

Google announced the launch of the Gemini app for iPhone, which is available for free on the App Store.

Gemini, Google’s most advanced AI system, is now accessible to iPhone users worldwide, offering a personalized and intuitive AI experience right in their pockets. With Gemini, people can engage in natural, flowing conversations, ask questions on any topic, and receive tailored assistance for a wide range of tasks. This release marks a significant step in making powerful AI accessible to everyone, regardless of their device preference.

Here are a few examples of what the Gemini iPhone app can do:

Provide a free-flowing conversation: iPhone users can now talk to Gemini in a conversational manner, including interrupting to ask questions or change the topic. This is ideal for practicing for an upcoming interview, asking for advice on things to do in a new city, or brainstorming and developing creative ideas. Gemini’s voice can be personalized by choosing from 10 distinct voices. Gemini Live on iPhones is available now in over 10 languages, with more coming soon.

Personalize learning experience: Gemini makes learning easier, enabling people to ask questions about any subject and get tailored study plans. Gemini enhances learning by providing custom, step-by-step guidance that adapts to individual learning styles. It can even generate quizzes to test knowledge on any subject. For example, a user could upload a complex diagram and ask Gemini to create a quiz based on its content, offering a unique and interactive way to assess understanding.

Generate images that match the brief: Imagen 3, Google’s highest-quality image generation model yet, quickly transforms text descriptions into stunning AI images. From looking for the perfect image to share in a friends’ group chat to creating a unique visual for a creative project, Imagen 3’s enhanced photorealism and accuracy can bring one’s ideas to life — with incredible detail and vibrancy.

Connect people with their favorite apps: Gemini seamlessly connects people with their favorite apps from Google. With Extensions, Gemini can find and show relevant information from the Google apps people use every day like YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, Calendar and more — all within a single conversation.

Download Gemini now, everyone’s new personal AI assistant.