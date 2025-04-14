Homepage > News > Business > Tech giants to launch AI-powered solutions for healthcare

A new report has tipped the health sector to record a barrage of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions in the coming months following rapid innovation.

The report, a brainchild of Avant Technologies, highlights the activity streaks of technology giants dabbling in AI solutions for healthcare. Avant Technologies, through its joint venture with Ainnova, is angling to sponsor and present its latest AI solutions at the 2025 Mexico Healthcare Innovation Summit.

The joint venture will showcase Ainnova’s Vision AI platform, an AI-based solution for early disease detection that the parties say is inching toward approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The AI-powered early disease detection feature has received approval in Southeast Asia and South America, with Ainnova proceeding to clinical pilots across the regions.

The immediate use case for Vision AI is in detecting diabetic retinopathy, given its proprietary retinal cameras.

Despite its late entry into the space, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is proceeding to launch an AI-powered health coach for users before the end of the year. The service will leverage AI to offer users tips on diet and exercise programs, gleaning data from wearable devices and the health app.

On the other hand, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is keen on building on its existing suite of AI solutions, powering through with a healthcare chatbot. The company’s e-commerce chatbot already makes personalized suggestions for basic medications, but experts say a full health assistant will push the frontiers for users.

GE Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) has scored wins with its AI-backed cardiac imaging, providing high-speed scans for medical practitioners. Given its functionalities, the FDA has urged hospitals to adopt the solution after extensive testing.

“Expanding access to CCTA is crucial for managing the rising prevalence of CVD, ensuring timely and accurate diagnoses for a larger patient population,” said Jean-Luc Procaccini, President and CEO of Molecular Imaging and Computed Tomography at GE HealthCare.

Spectral AI’s (NASDAQ: MDAI) DeepView System has shown glimpses of brilliance in detecting non-healing tissue in burns, outperforming 90% of medical practitioners.

AI in healthcare continues its upward trajectory

AI-based solutions for healthcare have received backing from the highest levels of medical authority. The World Health Organization (WHO) says integrating emerging technologies in healthcare will benefit outpatient care and early diagnosis.

However, the agency warns that regulators should be wary of potential pitfalls arising from the broad application of AI in healthcare. AI in healthcare is projected to grow to a $29 billion valuation by 2033, driven by rising use cases and frenetic innovation levels.

AI in healthcare eyes market capitalization of $613 billion by 2034

In another report, Precedence Research claims that AI applications in the healthcare industry will reach an all-time high of $613.81 billion by 2034. The sector will record an impressive growth spurt over nine years, racking a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Currently, the entire market cap for AI in healthcare sits at a respectable $26.69 billion, and the leap to $613.81 billion translates to a 38.5% CAGR.

Several factors will trigger the massive growth spurt, with the report citing rising adoption rates as a key driver. Healthcare practitioners are embracing AI-based solutions to simplify and streamline administrative processes, while others are leaning on the technology for early disease detection.

The availability of healthcare data is powering renewed adoption levels, providing firms with data to train their large language models (LLMs). Furthermore, the potential for personalized medicine is also driving AI adoption in healthcare.

Early wins in AI-based treatments, drug discovery, early cancer detection, and accurate health chatbot responses contribute to the rising interest in the sector. However, data privacy issues continue to stand in the way of full-scale AI adoption in healthcare.

In terms of application, the report is looking for AI solutions to dominate dermatology, oncology, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular segments.

By component, the software side of things will hold a clear lead over the industry, while hardware-based solutions will make up 35% of the total market capitalization. Despite only having a 24% market share, the software segment will record the fastest growth as more healthcare institutions embrace AI.

By distribution, North America will lead the industry, with Europe in second place and South Asia being the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Leading sector players in the forecast period will include Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), General Vision, and Johnson and Johnson (NASDAQ: JNJ).

Rising use cases underscores meteoric figures for the industry

New Zealand’s University of Auckland has identified a raft of AI use cases to improve the state of the global healthcare industry. Top on the list for the researchers at the university is an AI-based tool designed to assist surgeons.

The researchers say AI-powered solutions and other emerging technologies are streamlining administrative processes and improving outpatient care.

“We are using automated algorithms to triage really long waiting lists,” said the lead researcher, Chris Varghese. “So, getting people prioritized and into clinics ahead of time, based on need, so the right patients are seen at the right time.”

The WHO has hailed the potential of AI-based tools in health but urges regulators to proceed cautiously.

