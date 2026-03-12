Homepage > News > Business > Swiss e-ID launch delayed; Ireland’s digital transformation

Digital ID has been gaining increasing traction in this digital economy, and a few European countries are publishing updates on their e-IDs. In February, Switzerland‘s e-ID launch was delayed until December this year. Meanwhile, Ireland‘s public services may be 100% digitized by 2030.

Ireland moves to digitalize its government services

Ireland is placing a strong commitment to its National Digital and AI strategy and Digital Public Services Plan 2030, which provides a roadmap to “delivering seamless, inclusive, and user-centred public services through digital transformation.”

In a publication released by the Government of Ireland in 2025, with the most recent updates made on February 3, the digital transformation plan is identified as a crucial initiative within the “Better Public Services Transformation Strategy.” The plan aims to transition 100% of key public services online and ensure that 90% of applicable services are accessed digitally.

At the center of this transformation is the “Life Events Approach,” which reimagines public services around key life milestones such as starting school, becoming a parent, and accessing a home, ensuring digital services remain intuitive, proactive, and integrated.

Under the National Digital and AI strategy, the European country will be establishing a new AI Advisory Unit for public services, a National AI Fellowship program for the public sector, a new GovTech 2026 Challenge, and will be implementing an AI for healthcare program.

Additionally, the strategy outlines plans for an AI and digital literacy campaign for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the creation of a leading AI Research Centre by Research Ireland. This will be supported by an “AI in Research transformation program” and a new government body, the AI Office of Ireland, which will coordinate the EU AI Act and establish an AI Regulatory Sandbox.

Swiss e-ID launch delayed until the end of the year

In other news, A referendum on September 2025, on the Swiss government’s electronic identity card (e-ID) showed that voters in favor of the digital ID are at their lowest at 50.39%. This is despite Switzerland ranking 13th, “slightly above average” in the OECD’s 2025 Digital Government Index (DGI), Research and Markets reported on March 3. Given the gloomy response, which may be due to last year’s controversy over the Given the gloomy response, which may be due to last year’s controversy over the Swiss referendum committee opposing the digital identity law , government leaders said the biometric e-card is to be “further strengthened” to address criticisms. The new launch date would be later than December 1 this year.

“The adjustments focus in particular on further strengthening data protection and trustworthiness in the use of the e-ID and the associated infrastructure,” the Swiss e-ID press release reads.

Following the February 25 meeting, the Swiss Federal council was informed of the planned amendments which includes:

– Strengthening data protection and trustworthiness of using e-ID and its associated infrastructure

– Budget cuts of CHF 1.7 million ($2.1 million) for 2026, which the government claimed will have no impact on the digital ID’s security

– Non-linkability of the e-ID

“Several referendum complaints were filed in connection with the referendum on September 28, 2025. Until the Federal Supreme Court has made its decision, the confirmation of the referendum result and the enactment of the E-ID Act by the Federal Council remain on hold,” the press release said.

Initial plans for the Swiss e-ID before the delayed launch

In 2021, 64% of the Swiss electorate voted against the Electronic Identification Act due to concerns about privacy and security.

Initially, the Act proposed that private companies would be responsible for issuing and managing e-IDs. However, it has since been amended, and the government is now solely responsible for the entire process. Under the revised Act, obtaining a digital ID is optional for citizens and is provided free of charge. To obtain the e-ID, Swiss citizens can apply online by scanning their identity documents and submitting video verification. Alternatively, they can apply in person at any cantonal identity documents office.

