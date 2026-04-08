Homepage > News > Business > Stablecoin liquidity: How Coins.ph is redefining corporate treasury for 24/7 markets

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Traditional financial infrastructure is failing to keep pace with the velocity of modern global trade. While commerce operates in real-time, legacy treasury systems remain anchored to banking cut-off times, T+2 settlement cycles, and restrictive FX windows. For the modern treasurer, these are no longer just administrative hurdles. Rather, they are systemic risks—manifesting as slippage, timing traps, and liquidity bottlenecks that erode the bottom line.

The strategic shift to always-on liquidity

To overcome such hurdles, companies worldwide are re-examining how they can leverage stablecoins. By definition, stablecoins are digital assets designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to a reserve asset, most commonly a fiat currency like the U.S. Dollar. Unlike highly volatile cryptocurrencies, stablecoins like USDT and USDC function as digitally native dollars, combining the stability of traditional currency with the 24/7 speed and programmability of blockchain technology.

The integration of these instruments into corporate balance sheets is no longer a fringe experiment. According to an EY-Parthenon global survey, 13% of financial institutions and corporates have already integrated stablecoins into active treasury operations. This momentum is accelerating, with 56% of current non-users expecting to adopt stablecoins for payments or hedging within the next 12 months.

This shift is particularly pronounced in the Asian landscape. Data from McKinsey (2026) reveals that Asia-originated activity accounts for approximately $245 billion in stablecoin payments—roughly 60% of the global total.

In the Philippines, Coins—a global digital asset leader that has evolved into a critical liquidity layer for institutional entities—has been instrumental in this transition. Coins helps local BPO firms and import-export businesses bypass traditional wires that typically carry a 6% to 8% revenue drag. Supported by regional regulatory clarity from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Coins has enabled corporate treasuries to move from pilot programs to full production workflows.

“The first wave of crypto was defined by retail speculation, but the second wave is defined by utility,” says Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins. “Stablecoins are the most efficient settlement rails ever built for global commerce. For a corporate treasurer, the ability to move funds at 3:00 AM on a Sunday with T+0 finality isn’t a luxury; it’s a competitive necessity.” says Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins.

Institutional execution via the Coins international TradeDesk

To compete in an always-on market, treasurers require an execution partner that mirrors the sophistication of a top-tier FX desk. Through its International TradeDesk, Coins provides the professional-grade rails necessary to bypass the friction of the traditional correspondent banking network, offering a structural alternative to stagnant institutional hours.

“By offering a 2 basis points spread on G10 pairs, we are leveraging our regulated agility to deliver institutional-grade cost efficiency,” Wei added

“This move is a clear affirmation of our commitment to providing the deepest liquidity and most competitive pricing, solidifying Coins’ position as the most trusted and versatile financial bridge in the region.”

The Coins TradeDesk offers several critical advantages for high-stakes capital management:

Precision G10 Pricing: Access to major currency exposure at institutional-grade spreads as low as 0.02 basis points (2 bps), significantly undercutting the 10 bps typical of major regional banks.

Instantaneous T+0 Settlement: The ability to finalize transactions in minutes rather than days, freeing up working capital that would otherwise be trapped in the T+2 banking vacuum.

24/7 Market Access: Treasurers can align FX conversions with real-time market volatility rather than artificial banking cycles, ensuring execution certainty regardless of geography or time zone.

Deep Institutional Liquidity: Capable of handling high-volume transactions exceeding PHP 1,000,000 with zero maximum limits, tailored for corporate fund movements.

Re-engineering the cross-border standard

The practical impact of this infrastructure is best seen in cross-border trade. Consider a Hong Kong–based exporter sourcing components from Dubai. Traditionally, this transaction would be subject to “dead zones”—weekends and holidays where capital is locked and FX risk is unhedged. By utilizing Coins, the exporter can hunt for optimal entry points 24/7 and settle in stablecoins instantly, locking in margins and eliminating intermediary delays.

The “New Gold Standard” for treasury is defined by speed, transparency, and constant availability. As legacy systems struggle to maintain pace, Coins is providing the necessary infrastructure for a real-time financial reality. For the professional trader, the question is no longer about the volatility of the asset class—it is about the volatility of waiting for a system that never sleeps to finally open for business.

Future-proofing your capital strategy

As we move deeper into 2026, the divide between agile, digitally-enabled treasuries and those reliant on legacy rails will only widen. Adopting stablecoin-powered liquidity isn’t just about faster payments; it’s about capturing the “time value” of capital that has been historically lost to banking friction. Organizations that integrate these tools today are not just optimizing their current cash flow—they are future-proofing their entire financial operation against the constraints of the old guard.

Ready to modernize your cross-border payment strategy? For inquiries about stablecoin-powered cross-border payments and institutional liquidity, contact the Coins team here.