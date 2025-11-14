Homepage > News > Business > Sri Lanka unveils 2026 digitization plan as Togo goes digital

Following a series of wins in 2025, Sri Lanka has announced ambitious plans to supercharge its digitalization push with new budgetary allocations for emerging technologies.

Sri Lankan President and Finance Minister Anura Kumara Dissanayake presented the 2026 national budget in Parliament, describing it as a pivotal moment in the country’s pivot to a wholesale digital system. Dissanayake noted that the government is eyeing improved service delivery, efficiency, and transparency in public sector operations from the allocations to digitalization.

A bird’s eye view of the budget reveals 30 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($98 million) allocated to a major digitalization initiative, with the Unique Digital Identity project holding the lion’s share of the allocations, while the e-Grama Niladhari and the Digital Economy Advancement Program are also heavily funded under the 2026 budget.

Apart from digitizing the national ID system and local administration, the new budget will fund the expansion of electronic procurement and payment systems. Dissanayake said the allocations to digitize payment systems will stifle fraud and improve fiscal management by government agencies.

For revenue administration, the 2026 budget contains provisions to improve the operations of the Revenue Administration Management Information System, particularly inter-agency integrations.

Meanwhile, a significant sum will be deployed toward upskilling public officials with the relevant digital skills to power the country’s embrace of next-gen systems. Dissanayake added that the administrative reform will serve as the foundation for broader integration of newer technologies nationwide.

In early 2025, Sri Lankan authorities announced a $10 million investment to accelerate blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) in key sectors of the local economy. In 2021, the government formed a committee to study the impact of a widespread adoption of digital currencies and the prospects of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

A regional push for digitalization

Across Southeast Asia, experts are highlighting an arms race for AI, blockchain, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to keep pace with the rest of the world. Vietnam has since unveiled a raft of initiatives for its digital transformation, while Malaysia announced wholesale digitization of government processes by the end of the decade. Amid the widespread rush, a World Bank Amid the widespread rush, a World Bank study revealed that Malaysia is facing a talent shortage to support its digitization ambitions. Furthermore, there are concerns that AI chip manufacturing in the region will scuttle climate conservation efforts.

Togo’s digital overhaul

Elsewhere, Togo’s Ministry of Energy and Mines has announced plans for the wholesale digitization of its administrative processes, targeting operational efficiency and productivity across departments and agencies.

The digitization plan specifically targets 31 services across five agencies under the Ministry of Energy and Mines—Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo (CEET), the Electricity Sector Regulatory Authority (ARSE), and the Togolese Agency for Rural Electrification and Renewable Energies (AT2ER).

Officials of the relevant agencies will have access to a raft of digital tools designed to limit manual procedures, save time, and improve government transparency. Apart from internal productivity and efficiency gains, the wholesale digitization efforts are also intended to make public services accessible to Togolese citizens.

The Ministry of Public Service Efficiency and Digital Transformation will spearhead the transformation efforts for Togo’s energy regulators. Cina Lawson, head of the Ministry, disclosed that local telecom operator Yas will offer connectivity solutions and an internal messaging system for agencies.

For the public, the digitization plan will see the Togo Digital Agency (ATD) digitize the Energy Ministry’s public-facing services for mainstream online access. Meanwhile, Lawson disclosed that the Cyber Defense Africa (CDA) will secure networks and applications, providing a layer of protection for consumers and governments.

“Interacting with the state can be challenging for citizens, and our goal is to simplify procedures and make interactions with the government more efficient and user-friendly,” said Lawson.

The latest efforts align with Togo’s plan to digitize over 70% of government processes by the end of 2025, nearing a full pivot by 2030. Apart from the Ministry of Energy, three additional Togolese Ministries are targeting a similar wholesale digitization initiative in 2026.

Rest of West Africa goes digital

Despite a slow start, West African countries are accelerating their digitization, unveiling several initiatives and use cases to jolt adoption. Nigeria, the region’s economic powerhouse, has embraced stablecoins with enterprises integrating AI and other next-gen solutions into their internal operations.

Meanwhile, Ghana has seen its digital payments volume surge to $280 billion, driven by mobile money, Internet, and smartphone penetration. Amid the flurry of developments, Senegal has opened talks with the West African Development Bank to fund its digital transformation objectives.

